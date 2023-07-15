I am not surprised Delhi is flooded because...: Gautam Gambhir

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday said he is not surprised that Delhi is flooded because he said this was bound to happen as a result of nine years of freebies politics. "It is very unfortunate but not surprising. This was bound to happen. If you indulge in thepolitics of freebies and won't spend even ₹1 for Delhi's infrastructure, then it will obviously crumble. Population is increasing in India. From every corner of the country, people come to Delhi," Gautam Gambhir said. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said Delhi flood is not surprising to him because Kejriwal did not spend ₹ 1 for Delhi's infrastructure.

"When there is pollution, you say you don't have a solution. And the same happens during floods and rain. If your CM says Delhi was ready for 100 mm and it received 150 mm rain -- this is not an excuse. You say what you did to develop Delhi's infrastructure. Then everything will be clear," Gautam Gambhir said.

"Kejriwal promised so many things that Delhi would become Paris. My constituency is the worst affected. Go see the situation of Mayur Vihar. People were stuck for two days without water and food. You did not even evacuate them," Gautam Gambhir said.

"The thing is you don't have money for development because you have spent money in advertisements, in distributing freebies. I said this 3-4 years ago that Delhi won't remain liveable. After monsoon woes will come traffic problems. It will take three hours to go from Delhi to Gurugram. And our chief minister will never understand the importance of developing infrastructure," the BJP MP said.

