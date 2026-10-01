Ghaziabad: 25-year-old man from Loni abducted, beaten; police hunt for four suspects

Police on Wednesday registered a case of kidnapping after a 25-year-old man was allegedly abducted by four men in a Brezza SUV from Sangam Vihar near Loni Border. He was later found near Banthla canal, police said.

His family alerted the police and several teams were deployed to search for him. He was found near Banthla canal about an hour later, police said. (Representational image)

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The FIR was registered on a complaint by the victim’s father under BNS Section 140(3) (kidnapping) at the Loni Border police station.

“The man’s female friend had come to stay at his house on Wednesday morning. The two are in a relationship. The family and relatives of the woman, who live nearby, began looking for her and found that she was at the man’s place,” said DCP Surendra Nath Tiwari.

According to police, when the family called the victim, he told them that the woman was at his house and asked them to come and take her away. When they arrived in a car around 9.30am, they instead took the man away.

His family alerted the police and several teams were deployed to search for him. He was found near Banthla canal about an hour later.

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{{^usCountry}} “The suspects beat him up and fled after learning that the police were searching for him. He was sent for a medical examination. The woman refused to return to her parents and told them that she wanted to stay with the man. She is currently with the police and her statement will be recorded,” said Mukesh Kumar, SHO, Loni Border Police Station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The suspects beat him up and fled after learning that the police were searching for him. He was sent for a medical examination. The woman refused to return to her parents and told them that she wanted to stay with the man. She is currently with the police and her statement will be recorded,” said Mukesh Kumar, SHO, Loni Border Police Station. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the four suspects are residents of Loni and are originally from Baghpat district. Several teams have been formed to trace and arrest the suspects, the SHO added.