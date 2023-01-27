Girl dies as six houses collapse in Agra: Police

A four-year-old girl was killed and two people were injured on Thursday morning when six houses collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, police said.

“The six houses collapsed outside the city station located at Dhuliaganj under Hariparvat police station area, where the excavation work of an inn was going on. Three people of a family were buried. A four-year-old girl has been killed,” additional district magistrate Anjani Kumar Singh was reported as saying by news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Confirming the incident, Agra police commissioner Dr Preetinder Singh said: “The Kotwali police got information at 8.30am about collapse of some houses, prima facie due to excavation work going on in the basement of a nearby house”.

“Police and fire brigade personnel were pressed into service and rescued three people, including the girl who were trapped. Later, the girl died during treatment. The two others are also undergoing treatment and are reported to be stable. No one is trapped inside,” Singh said. “We are trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident. The accused will not be spared,” he said.

The injured were identified as Vivek Kumar (38) and his daughter Videhi (6), said police, adding his other daughter Rushali could not be saved.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking cognizance of the incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration and police to visit the spot and carry out the relief and rescue work.