GK-2 M-block park to be developed as G-20 commemoration park

In run up the series of G-20 meetings being hosted by Delhi this year, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will set up a G-20 summit commemorative park in the heart of city near Greater Kailash-2 M-block market, senior officials aware of the matter said. An MCD official stated that the New Delhi Municipal Council had set up an ASEAN park near Tughlak crescent area and the municipal corporation plans to develop the park located at the heart of GK-2 to mark the important occasion.

“The main attraction of the park will be 9 feet high three-dimensional G-20 logo model made up of metal art work. It will feature the lotus and globe carved as the G-20 logo released by the ministry of external affairs. The life-sized logo made of metal will be at the center of 3 ft high pedestal an arc shaped arena,” the official explained.

The municipal park with an area of over 13,000 square meter area is located right next to the popular market along the W-block road. The park features three entry pathways all of which will be covered into Pagola shaped corridors leading up to the central point.

“At the meeting of point of the T-shaped pathways, we have a arch of trees in semi-circular shape. These trees will form the background of the installation. A semi-circular wall will be developed along these trees that will have a map of the world marked with the 19 countries and European union that form the Group of 20 countries. We are in the final stages of the paperwork,” a second official stated.

The corporation will develop an arena with flags of the G-20 countries and sitting area. This will be second such park that will be developed to mark the event. In December 2022, the NDMC chairman had also announced that the civic body managing Lutyen’s Delhi will develop a park dedicated as the “G-20 park” which will display national animals of G-20 countries on a Waste to Wonder theme. The replicas of the national animals will be recreated using scrap metal. However, the civic body has not yet announced the location of this park.

In January 2018, the council had opened ‘Bharat-ASEAN Maitri Park’ in Delhi to mark the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit held to mark the 25 years of relations.

Earlier, the Council had also developed an Indo-Africa Friendship Rose Garden and BRICS Rose Garden in New Delhi area. MCD will also develop public art installations in 20 parks in run up to the G-20 summit and the first such installation made of up of elephant sculptures made of stone at Lajpat Nagar was inaugurated by LG VK Saxena last week.

“We have also developed a selfie spot in South Extension part-2 market by installing two beautiful peacock artworks,” official said.

More art installations will come up in Green Belts located in Lajpat Nagar 2 Market; PVR Saket; Karol Bagh Market; Chandni Chowk; Surajmal Vihar Market; Amphitheatre located in Defense Colony 2 Market, Punjabi Bagh Market; Aurobindo Place Part-2, Hauz Khas Market; plaza market Vasundhara Enclave; C-S, C-3 DDA market Mayur Vihar Phase 3; Malviya Nagar market; Qudsia Park; Pusa Chauraha; Pusa Island and Shankar Road. Civic officials say that these projects are likely to be completed over next two months.

