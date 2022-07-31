Delhi’s bars, hotels flag concerns over liquor licence uncertainties
New Delhi:Restaurants, hotels and clubs in Delhi on Saturday expressed concerns over the fate of their licenses to serve liquor even as the Delhi government announced late evening that the current excise policy will be extended by a month for a smoother transition, and continuity in the operations of the liquor vends.
Delhi excise and finance minister Manish Sisodia had earlier announced on Saturday that the national Capital will revert to the old excise policy and that only government vends will sell liquor from Monday. However, late evening, the government announced extension of the current policy by one month.
Like retail liquor shops, HCRs (hotels, clubs and restaurants) also got extensions earlier from the Delhi government which will lapse from Monday.
“If we don’t get an order before Monday for extension, then we will have to stop serving liquor in restaurants, pubs, bars and clubs. Serving liquor on premises will entirely be closed across the city then. It will be a huge loss to everyone - customers, government, businesses and their employees. It will be a mess,” said Rahul Singh, founder of The Beer Cafe.
Several restaurant owners said that in case the extension comes in a day or two, the crisis will not be as bad as what the retail liquor shops will face. “We always have a stock of more than a month. By stock, I mean the stock to serve. In any case, I am sure by next week, we will have all the information and orders in place, and will begin the required processes with regard to payment for renewal of our licenses,” said a proprietor of a popular pub in Delhi, who asked not to be named.
Under the new policy (2021-22), HCRs are supposed to pick liquor from retailers and not wholesalers. This means for one month, HCRs will have to procure liquor from retailers as they have been doing in the past eight months.
It is only from September 1 that hotels, clubs and restaurants will have to start procuring their liquor directly from the wholesaler as was the practice under the old excise regime.
To be sure, government officials said, this will be a temporary arrangement until the government finalises the 2022-23 excise policy, which will also need the approval of the LG. Under the 2022-23 excise policy, the Delhi government planned to lift restrictions from discounts, making liquor cheaper. Though the existing excise policy also permits discounts on liquor, on February 28 the Delhi government discontinued discounts being offered by liquor stores due to overcrowding and violations of Covid-related guidelines. On April 2, the Delhi government permitted liquor stores to offer up to a maximum of 25% discount on the maximum retail price.
The new policy also proposes allowing home delivery, opening of special bars that will serve only wine and beer; and discontinuation of the need to open at least two liquor stores in each ward; renewal of zonal retail licenses at same annual fee as the previous year; re-tendering zones at a base reserve fee of ₹280 crore (as against ₹225 crore in 2021-22) in case an existing vendor pulls out; rationalisation of the brand registration fee for spirits other than whisky at just ₹5,000 instead of ₹1 lakh, among others.
-
Death threats, extortion calls to Haryana MLAs: Gang of criminals busted, 6 held
With the arrest of six Bihar and Uttar Pradesh residents, the Haryana Police on Sunday said to have busted a gang of criminals having links with Pakistan and Middle East-based fraudsters involved in money laundering and behind the recent death threats and extortion calls to four Haryana legislators. Police said some ex-MLAs of Punjab had also received similar threats from these numbers.
-
one station one product to give a push to ODOP initiative in Uttar Pradesh
The Yogi Adityanath government would promote products selected under the one district one product (ODOP) scheme, through the one station one product (OSOP) initiative. As part of this, the railway stations of the district will act as promotional hubs for ODOP products, officials said. The OSOP was mentioned in the union budget 2022-2023 and as part of the initiative all railway stations in a particular district would market ODOP products of the district, they added.
-
Amritsar police get 10-day remand of gangster Bhagwanpuria
A local court on Sunday granted ten-day remand of notorious gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria to Amritsar police in the murder case of gangster Ranbir Singh alias Rana Kandowalia, who was shot dead in August last year. The city police had earlier approached a Gurdaspur court for Rana Kandowalia transit remand. Bhagwanpuria had been on ten days remand with the Gurdaspur police in connection with the recovery of heroin along the India-Pakistan border.
-
Behbal Kalan firing: Kin of victims decline Punjab Speaker’s request for more time to complete probe
The families of the victims of the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing and Sikh protesters on Sunday declined Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan's request to give more time to complete the probe into the incident and further announced to hold another gathering on August 16. The victims' families and Sikh organisations gathered at Behbal Kalan to decide further action plan of the protest. Following this, the protesters agreed to give two weeks more time.
-
Now, police teams tracing Atiq’s son Umar; Ali’s aides still at large
After the surrender of Ali Ahmed, younger son of mafiosi-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmad, before the district court on Saturday, the police are now making efforts to arrest four of his aides who are still at large. Moreover, the police teams will also expedite their efforts to trace the whereabouts of Atiq's eldest son Umar who is dodging not only the Uttar Pradesh police but also the CBI.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics