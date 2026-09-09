Delhi government clears 100 crore for 1,000 ‘anti-smog guns’ over 3 years

The Delhi government has approved spending ₹100 crore for 1,000 truck-mounted “anti-smog” guns to be operated across the city in the winter months over three years, officials told HT on Tuesday, citing plans submitted to the Commission for Air Quality Management.

Plan expands Delhi’s existing anti-smog fleet

The Delhi government plans to deploy 1,000 truck-mounted anti-smog guns on designated PWD roads during the winter pollution season. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials said the initiative is a massive expansion — at present, there a little over 200 such devices that the government says helps control dust on arterial roads managed by PWD, central verges, footpaths and other parts of the road right of way. The machines spray a fine mist of water that, at least notionally, will tamp down dust in much the same way rain does. But there is little, if not none, evidence that such devices work.

The plan was submitted to the CAQM this month, the official cited above said, and the devices are expected to be deployed designated PWD roads from September to June every year between 2026 and 2029, starting next week.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “With a plan submitted to CAQM, we ensured that more of such vehicles are procured for continuous spraying. These will be allotted routes where they will make multiple rounds in a day. A log of the roads will have to be maintained. These vehicles will also be fitted with GPS,” an official explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “With a plan submitted to CAQM, we ensured that more of such vehicles are procured for continuous spraying. These will be allotted routes where they will make multiple rounds in a day. A log of the roads will have to be maintained. These vehicles will also be fitted with GPS,” an official explained. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also read: Delhi can cut PM2.5 exposure by 20% by 2040 if clean air initiatives not delayed: Report

Contractors to operate trucks under the plan

The PWD will not own these devices or the trucks -- the ₹100 crore will be meant for contractors and include all costs, including fuel and other incidentals for the operation duration. According to an official, kilometres to be travelled every day and exact routes are still being worked out but these are expected to operate in two 12-hour shifts. Further, the trucks will be GPS and duty logs recorded.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

To be sure, these will be operated only on PWD roads, that are wider than 18 metres and comprise around 4% of the city’s road network.

Also read: Delhi govt launches campaign to boost public participation in curbing air pollution

PWD already operates 200 anti-smog guns

Delhi’s Economic Survey had previously recorded that PWD was already operating 200 anti-smog guns regularly on its roads, along with 350 mist poles installed at locations with high vehicular movement and dust pollution.

“The anti-smog guns will be operated on designated routes during the pollution season. The focus will be on dust suppression on PWD roads and maintaining the stretches through regular water spraying,” the official quoted above said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The machines will also carry displays showing environmental messages.