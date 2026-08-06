DPCC initiates process for 13 new air quality stns in Capital
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has initiated the process of installing 13 new Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) across the capital, and the stations are likely to be commissioned before winter, officials said
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has initiated the process of installing 13 new Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) across the capital, and the stations are likely to be commissioned before winter, officials said.
Officials said the move aims to improve the city’s air quality monitoring coverage by reducing the distance between monitoring stations to around five kilometers. Once operational, the additional stations will strengthen real-time pollution tracking and provide more granular data for policymakers, researchers and enforcement agencies.
The DPCC will be hiring the agency for the supply, installation, commissioning and 10-year operation and maintenance of 13 CAAQMS, officials said.
The proposal comes nearly nine years after Delhi last expanded its network of continuous monitoring stations. The capital currently has one of the country’s largest air quality monitoring networks, jointly operated by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), DPCC and the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
“The project requires continuous monitoring of key pollutants, including PM2.5, PM10, sulphur dioxide (SO₂), nitrogen oxides (NO-NO₂-NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), ozone (O₃), ammonia (NH₃) and BTEX compounds, while ensuring uninterrupted data availability,” said an official.
The additional stations are intended to plug monitoring gaps in several parts of the city and generate hyperlocal pollution data, particularly during the winter months when Delhi experiences a sharp deterioration in air quality due to a combination of local emissions and adverse meteorological conditions.
“The new stations will help us capture pollution levels more accurately and support timely interventions, especially during the winter season,” another DPCC official said.
The selected agency is expected to be finalised within a couple of months and will have another month to procure and set up the monitoring systems. It will also maintain the machines for 10 years and submit monthly as well as other periodic reports, officials said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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