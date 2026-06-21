The Delhi government will begin on-ground audits of schools across the Capital from July to assess compliance with child protection measures, including provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, and the Pocso Rules, 2020.

Govt, cops to audit Delhi schools for ensuring kids’ safety

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In a circular issued on Friday, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said inspection teams comprising education department officials and local police personnel will visit government, government-aided, and private unaided recognised schools to review implementation of these safeguards.

“An inspection team comprising DoE officers and local police officials shall conduct joint on-ground inspections of schools to verify the actual implementation of child safety measures. These inspections shall commence from July 2026. The team will assess physical safety arrangements and monitor compliance with the prescribed ocso checklist and standard operating procedures,” the circular dated June 19 stated.

A 14-page circular also outlined 12 key measures to be implemented by school heads, including the formation of child protection committees, installation of CCTV cameras at suitable locations, regular inspections of school infrastructure to identify vulnerable areas, enforcement of safety standards in school transport vehicles, adherence to professional boundaries between staff and students, and regular awareness programmes for students, teachers, and parents.

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{{^usCountry}} The child protection committee is required to meet at least once every quarter, while annual training sessions must be conducted for both teaching and non-teaching staff. The department also introduced digital safety measures, including monitoring and reporting of cyberbullying, blackmailing, and online grooming, along with preservation of digital evidence whenever required. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The child protection committee is required to meet at least once every quarter, while annual training sessions must be conducted for both teaching and non-teaching staff. The department also introduced digital safety measures, including monitoring and reporting of cyberbullying, blackmailing, and online grooming, along with preservation of digital evidence whenever required. {{/usCountry}}

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The directive follows a review meeting chaired by lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu earlier this week with the police commissioner, the secretary of the women and child development department, and the director of education. Sandhu instructed the DoE to strictly enforce child protection norms and initiate action against institutions failing to implement safety measures.

Highlighting concerns over lapses in child safety within school premises, the DoE directed heads of all schools to conduct a comprehensive review of existing child protection mechanisms and submit a detailed report to their respective zonal heads within the next 15 days.

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“In the light of recent, deeply concerning incidents of child safety violations reported in schools across Delhi, the DoE reiterates its commitment to ensuring child security within school premises... The head of all schools shall submit a duly certified compliance report to the concerned deputy DoE (district) within 15 days of issuance of this circular,” the directive said.