Govt gives 10k electric heaters to society guards

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday rolled out an initiative to distribute 10,000 electric heaters to residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) in the city for night guards so they don’t burn coal and wood in the open. CM Rekha Gupta and minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa distributing the heaters to RWAs on Saturday. (X-Rekha Gupta)

The programme — promoting cleaner and safer alternatives — was launched at Dilli Haat in Pitampura , where the CM handed over the first batch of heaters to the RWAs.

“This step will not only shield night guards from the cold but also reduce neighbourhood biomass burning. The government’s winter strategy is rooted in public involvement, technology, and on-ground enforcement,” she said.

The event was attended by environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, MP Praveen Khandelwal, MLA Tilak Ram Gupta and several RWA representatives. Officials said the heaters are being procured through CSR partnerships to ensure the scheme can be scaled across residential clusters without burdening public finances.

The government will also expand the campaign to other sources of small-scale emissions, including ironing vendors who rely on coal-based irons by transitioning them to electric or gas initiatives, CM Gupta said, adding that RWAs will be encouraged to work with local administrations for the purpose.

The government is also coordinating with agencies to ensure that families in informal settlements receive LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme to further curb domestic biomass burning.

Hitting at the previous government, Gupta said that issues such as pollution control, waste management and the revival of the Yamuna had remained unaddressed for more than a decade.

“While earlier governments were known for experiments like odd–even, our focus is on long-term scientific solutions,” she said, listing ongoing efforts such as intensified cleaning drives, deployment of mechanised equipment and the gradual electrification of Delhi’s public transport fleet.

Sirsa said the heater drive reflects the government’s ground-focused approach over the last eight to nine months.

“Delhi’s pollution is influenced both by local factors and conditions in neighbouring states, making it essential for the city to eliminate controllable sources such as construction dust and industrial emissions,” he said.

He also pointed to strict construction-site enforcement, mandatory anti-smog guns for high-rises and the inclusion of 8,000 industrial units under pollution norms as examples of measures already underway.