Govt identifies 8 hotspots along Yamuna for monsoon flood monitoring

New Delhi: The Delhi government has identified eight “vulnerable” locations along the Yamuna that will require round-the-clock monitoring through the monsoon season in an effort to prevent a repeat of the devastating floods of 2023 and 2025, when the river spilled onto roads, inundated neighbourhoods and disrupted essential services across the city.

Locations, identified include Sonia Vihar, Yamuna Bazar, Jagatpur Bund, the ITO Barrage, the LF Bund near Shastri Nagar, Power House Bund and a vulnerable stretch near Sungarpur in Burari. (HT Archive)

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The locations, identified in the Flood Control Order 2026 issued on Wednesday, include Sonia Vihar, Yamuna Bazar, Jagatpur Bund, the ITO Barrage, the LF Bund near Shastri Nagar, Power House Bund and a vulnerable stretch near Sungarpur in Burari.

Officials have classified these as “critical” points where breaches, overtopping or localised flooding could quickly spill into densely populated areas.

The order, accessed by HT, lays out an extensive flood management and disaster response framework for the Yamuna and Najafgarh drain systems ahead of the monsoon, providing for round-the-clock monitoring, a multi-agency coordination mechanism and district-level preparedness to tackle flooding and waterlogging across Delhi.

Officials said the exercise is an attempt by the government to shift efforts towards targeted surveillance and intervention at locations that historically emerge as weak points during periods of high river discharge or intense rainfall.

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{{^usCountry}} Among the most closely watched locations this year will be the ITO Barrage, which became the centre of controversy during the 2023 floods after several of its gates malfunctioned, raising concerns over water discharge and flood management. The barrage, also known as the Indraprastha Barrage, remains under the control of the Haryana Irrigation Department despite repeated demands from Delhi for its transfer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the most closely watched locations this year will be the ITO Barrage, which became the centre of controversy during the 2023 floods after several of its gates malfunctioned, raising concerns over water discharge and flood management. The barrage, also known as the Indraprastha Barrage, remains under the control of the Haryana Irrigation Department despite repeated demands from Delhi for its transfer. {{/usCountry}}

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The 552-metre-long structure is considered one of Delhi’s most critical flood-control assets because it regulates water flow through the heart of the city. The Delhi government had last year said it would formally request Haryana to transfer control of the barrage to improve coordination during emergencies.

To strengthen preparedness, the government has established a Central Flood Control Room at the LM Bund in Shastri Nagar, which will remain operational from June 15 until October 15 or until the withdrawal of the monsoon. The control room will coordinate flood-related activities and maintain constant communication with agencies including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Police, Public Works Department, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Development Authority and power distribution companies.

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An apex committee headed by chief minister Rekha Gupta has also been constituted to supervise flood-control measures and coordinate responses across departments. The panel includes ministers, MPs, MLAs, senior bureaucrats, police officials and representatives of civic and infrastructure agencies.

The government’s preparations have been shaped by lessons from the floods of 2023 and the heavy rainfall episodes of 2025, both of which exposed vulnerabilities in Delhi’s flood management systems.

To be sure, while the river flowing out on the streets was a concern in 2023 and 2025, acute instances of flooding in the city’s streets due to clogged roads remains a perennial problem.

The 2023 floods inundated large parts of Civil Lines, ITO, Yamuna Bazar, ISBT, Jamia Nagar and Sonia Vihar after the Yamuna breached its banks following heavy upstream releases. Water entered roads, residential colonies and public infrastructure, forcing evacuations and disrupting transport across the city. Several water treatment plants were temporarily shut while pumping stations failed in some areas.

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Wednesday’s acknowledged coordination gaps between agencies and difficulties in evacuation and relief operations during the crisis.

As part of longer-term measures, the Delhi government has also decided to engage IIT-Delhi to study the feasibility of constructing a 4.7-km flood protection wall along the Yamuna between Majnu Ka Tila and the Old Iron Bridge.

The proposed wall would be built six feet above the highest recorded flood level and is intended to protect vulnerable neighbourhoods such as Civil Lines, Yamuna Bazar and Majnu Ka Tila from river overflow during extreme events.

Environmental experts, however, cautioned that structural measures alone would not solve Delhi’s flood problem.

Bhim Singh Rawat, a Yamuna activist and member of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP), said the Yamuna’s flood-carrying capacity has reduced considerably because of encroachments and construction on the floodplain. “While the 1978 floods in Delhi occurred after the release of more than seven lakh cusecs of water, today even half of that volume can create a serious flood threat,” Rawat said.

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He argued that Delhi now faces not only river flooding but also urban flooding caused by shrinking floodplains, loss of natural drainage channels and rapid urbanisation.

Meanwhile, the government has intensified desilting operations ahead of the monsoon. Officials said the PWD and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department together removed more than 30.9 lakh metric tonnes of silt and cleaned nearly 1,900 km of drains this year, with inspections underway across all 70 Assembly constituencies to identify additional vulnerable locations before heavy rainfall arrives.