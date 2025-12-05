Search
Govt launches ‘Delhi AI Grind’ to teach AI skills to students from Class 6 onwards

ByGargi Shukla
Published on: Dec 05, 2025 04:38 am IST

The initiative aims to increase artificial intelligence (AI) related awareness and train the students to solve real-world problems using AI, said the DoE.

New Delhi: The Delhi government announced 'Delhi AI Grind' initiative across all its schools from Class 6 onwards.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) in a circular dated December 3 said the initiative, a part of its New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision (NEEEV), will be implemented between December to March.

“Delhi AI Grind, a citywide AI innovation initiative, shall be implemented across all education districts of Delhi from December to March,” said the DoE.

“The initiative will be for students between the age group of 10-25 years, with mandatory participation for students of classes 6-9 and 11, as per the programme guidelines,” it added.

The initiative will be led by the Department of Education, Higher and Technical Education in collaboration with ViSV Foundation. The school innovation councils (SICs) and designated NEEEV teachers may also play crucial roles in mentoring student during the programme.

The DoE has released a detailed timeline for the implementation of the programme. Schools are supposed to register on the Delhi AI Grind website and nominate five campus ambassadors among the students before December 8. The school level mini grind sessions are scheduled from December 15, followed by an internal evaluation. The students will participate for selection at district and state-level, DoE added.

AI Summary AI Summary

The Delhi government has launched the ‘Delhi AI Grind’ initiative for students in Class 6 and above to enhance AI awareness and problem-solving skills. Running from December to March, it mandates participation from students aged 10-25, with mini sessions starting December 15. The program is part of the New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision (NEEEV) initiative.