Watch | Govt offers discounted tomato at 90/kg amid price surge in Delhi

Following the government's announcement to offer discounted tomato prices in areas experiencing price surges, the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) started selling tomatoes at a subsidised rate of ₹90 per kg in Delhi on Friday.

Tomato prices are soaring high (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"...The tomatoes are of export quality and are exported from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The govt has issued a notice to sell tomatoes at subsidised rates in five states...We've been given three states Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi...," NCCF chairman Vishal Singh told ANI.

ALSO READ: Tomato price may go till ₹300 per kg in coming weeks

Government orders national cooperatives to source tomatoes from surplus states

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Department of Consumer Affairs has directed National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) to immediately procure Tomatoes from mandis in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra for simultaneous distribution in major consumption centres where retail prices have recorded maximum increase in the last one month,” Consumer Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Which locations are eligible for discounted tomatoes?

The selection of distribution centres for tomato discounts is based on the significant increase in retail prices compared to the previous month, specifically in areas where prices exceed the national average. The intervention focuses on key consumption sites in states with a higher concentration of identified centres.

Today's Tomato Prices

According to the Department of Consumer Affairs, the average price of tomatoes nationwide is ₹117 per kg. In different cities, the quoted rates are as follows: Delhi - ₹178/kg, Lucknow - ₹142/kg, Chennai - ₹132, and Dibrugarh - ₹115/kg.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}