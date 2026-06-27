Govt to launch ‘Safe Delhi’ app soon to ensure women’s safety

The Delhi government will soon deploy “Safe Delhi” mobile application as an emergency alert system to bolster women’s safety and reduce response times of law enforcement agencies, senior officials said on Friday.

The application will be particularly useful in unsafe commuting zones, isolated campuses, poorly-lit stretches, and cases of gender-based violence, official said.

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The application, which uses GPS tracking, voice-activated triggers, and live audio-video streaming to the police control room, is designed to ensure swift action in high-risk situations, particularly those involving women. A pilot project has already been conducted in the central police district, and a proposal for a city-wide rollout is likely to be placed before the cabinet soon.

A senior official said a trial version of the application was recently presented to chief minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the women and child development portfolio in the Capital. “The system’s capabilities include voice-enabled activation, real-time audio-video feed, and location streaming directly to the police monitoring room, enabling law enforcement to respond effectively to critical incidents,” the official added.

The application will be particularly useful in unsafe commuting zones, isolated campuses, poorly-lit stretches, and cases of gender-based violence, the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The move comes amid worrying statistics that place Delhi at the top of metropolitan cities in crimes against women. According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Delhi reported 1,058 rape cases in 2024 –- highest among major metros. The city also recorded 13,396 cases of crimes against women, including 3,974 kidnappings and abductions, and 4,647 cases of cruelty by husband or relatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move comes amid worrying statistics that place Delhi at the top of metropolitan cities in crimes against women. According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Delhi reported 1,058 rape cases in 2024 –- highest among major metros. The city also recorded 13,396 cases of crimes against women, including 3,974 kidnappings and abductions, and 4,647 cases of cruelty by husband or relatives. {{/usCountry}}

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Other offences included 755 molestation cases, 316 sexual harassment complaints, 178 stalking incidents, and seven murders with rape. With over 31,008 cases under investigation, Delhi accounts for nearly one-third of the total caseload across 19 major cities. Its crime rate of 176.8 per lakh population remains among the highest nationally.

In comparison, Mumbai reported 6,358 cases and Bengaluru 4,748, while Chennai (1,093) and Kolkata (1,958) registered significantly lower numbers.

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While similar initiatives have been attempted earlier –- such as the Delhi Police’s “Himmat Plus” application, which shares live location with the PCR, along with dedicated women’s helplines and pink police booths –- officials said the Safe Delhi application is expected to build on these efforts and scale up the emergency response mechanism across the Capital.