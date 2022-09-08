‘Govt trying to woo youth through clubs to boost domestic tourism’: Union min Reddy at HT Tourism Conclave
The government of India is planning to encourage the youth to choose domestic destinations over foreign ones for travel by developing tourism clubs in schools and universities, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said at the HT Tourism Conclave
The government of India is planning to encourage the youth to choose domestic destinations over foreign ones for travel by developing tourism clubs in schools and universities, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said at the HT Tourism Conclave.
“Parents don’t decide destinations, children do,” he said on Tuesday. “So, that is age-group we are targeting. We will set up clubs in schools and universities to popularise tourism among the youth. They should pick Indian destinations, which are way better than destinations in say Singapore or Switzerland, to travel.”
Talking about the national tourism policy, Reddy said the focus will be on green tourism. “It is the integral ethos of India to stress on green and sustainable tourism,” he said. “What should happen in eco-tourism or home, we want to define that. The first step we are taking is to improve the tourism website.”
The tourism minister further said the government is working on a holistic policy to bring several ministries together to create a holistic and comprehensive framework to boost tourism.
The government is also planning to develop helipads and helitaxis for isolated areas to boost domestic tourism, he said. “There are 64 airports under development,” he said. “We are talking to several ministries, including jal shakti and wildlife, so that all can come together to make a comprehensive policy.”
The minister said the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a boost in domestic tourism. “Foreign influx of tourists is still at a low, but there is immense opportunity for domestic tourism,” he said.
The HT Tourism Conclave is a digital-led thought leadership platform that brings together top industry leaders to discuss the key challenges and opportunities in expanding India’s tourism outlook and spurring growth.
Other prominent guests at the two-day event included Rajni Hasija, managing director of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Martin Nydeggar, CEO, Switzerland Tourism, and Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet.
The tourism sector faced a major setback in 2020 after the onset of Covid-19 pandemic. International footfall came to a halt, while domestic tourism also remained restricted during the lockdown period.
The tourism sector contributed an average of around 5% to the country’s GDP from 2015 to 2020, but it fell drastically during the pandemic. After remaining shut for several months, the ministry of culture opened 821 centrally protected monuments and places of worship, including the Taj Mahal, on June 8, 2020 to attract tourists.
The government is also making efforts to improve access to Archeological Survey of India (ASI)-monitored monuments, said the minister. “We want monuments accessible to everyone so that people can help boost the tourism sector,” he said.
International tourist arrivals in India stood at 16.81 million in 2017, 17.42 million 2018, 17.91 million in 2019, 6.33 million in 2020, and only seven million in 2021, according to government data.
The government is planning to organise 280 meetings while preparing to host the 18th G20 Summit next year, Reddy said. “We can use this opportunity to encourage people to travel to our country. India has the potential to achieve great heights in green tourism and sustainable tourism,” he added.
The Union minister also emphasised that the government is focusing on increasing connectivity with the country’s northeastern region by building national highways.
