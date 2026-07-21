New Delhi, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday questioned the government's design behind starting talks with his outfit, saying it was engaging in dialogue with CJP while simultaneously carrying out a police crackdown on protesters.

Govt wasted our time: Dipke on talks between Nadda, CJP team

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"The government wasted our time. They invited our delegation. They seized their mobiles. Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were, in a way, under house arrest at J P Nadda's residence," Dipke said addressing supporters at Jantar Mantar, where the protest over the NEET paper leak issue entered its 32nd day.

"The whole plan was to scatter the team, so that when there is chaos, no one is there. That is why they kept them sitting for five hours and wasted our time. You call for talks on one hand, and unleash batons on students on the other hand," he alleged.

The Centre has not responded to the allegations.

In the first direct contact between the Centre and agitating CJP, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday held talks with two representatives of the outfit and assured that the government leadership will hold internal discussions on their demands, after thousands of protesters tried to march to Parliament but were prevented by police.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the CJP, the assurance came after its spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das met Nadda, who acted as a government emissary, twice within two hours at the minister's residence and submitted a memorandum citing their demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the CJP, the assurance came after its spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das met Nadda, who acted as a government emissary, twice within two hours at the minister's residence and submitted a memorandum citing their demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

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"The only assurance we got is that he will talk to the leadership and share the conclusions," Ranka had told PTI Videos after the meeting.

On Tuesday, the protest continued at the Jantar Mantar here under heavy security a day after the police action.

Dipke also said that activist Sonam Wangchuk had agreed to end his indefinite hunger strike after sustained persuasion by fellow protesters but decided to continue it after witnessing the police crackdown on the "Sansad Chalo" march.

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Protesters retained the stage at the site, placing a photograph of Wangchuk alongside a copy of the Constitution, the Ramcharitmanas, a charkha and a small Buddha statue.

Dipke said Wangchuk's continued fast had become a matter of serious concern.

Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike since June 28. He was forcibly shifted to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on July 18 and has continued his indefinite fast.

"Sonam Wangchuk was going to end his fast yesterday. We had convinced him with great difficulty. We urged him that his life is too precious for this country and he should end his fast. He had somehow agreed, but seeing police brutality, he has continued his fast and this is very serious," Dipke said.

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"His body can tolerate a fast for 20-21 days. After that, his life is under threat. Doctors had said in three-four days his organs can be damaged. It's been four days since he was picked up. We didn't want him to prolong his fast," he added.

CJP leader Saurav Das, in a post on X, claimed that large numbers of supporters continued to gather at the protest venue.

"Huge crowd has gathered in and around Jantar Mantar... Dharmendra Pradhan has to go! We are also on the ground providing legal and medical help to our protesters. We shall overcome!" he wrote.

Earlier in the day, volunteers cleaned the protest site after police dismantled tents following Monday's crackdown.

Protest leaders said they would continue the agitation despite the police action.

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Thousands had gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday for the CJP's proposed march to Parliament despite heavy security arrangements, multi-layered barricades and prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Police used force, including lathicharge and tear gas shells, after protesters attempted to march towards Parliament, with both sides blaming each other for the violence.

The agitation, which began on June 20, seeks accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered his immediate shifting to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia passed the order on a plea by the activist's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, against a Sunday order of the high court refusing to interfere with his ongoing treatment at the central government hospital.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.