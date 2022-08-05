Govts, education institutions need to aspire for a better country: Sisodia

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that the governments along with educational institutions needed to aspire for a better country first so that they could provide education to the next generation with the goal of fuelling country’s growth.

“Progress of a country is limited if there is no dream and aspirations for a nation attached to the skill development of youth in the country. To change this long-standing scenario, governments and educational institutions should ensure with commitment that we give dreams for the nation to our youth along with education so that they can become a part of the nation’s growth,” said Sisodia. He made the comments during an event organised by a a non-profit organisation where he was the keynote speaker.

Speaking on the theme, “Need of the hour- A new age education system encouraging job creation and aspirational employment”, Sisodia who also holds the education portfolio, said that it was the responsibility of the governments to inculcate a vision for the future in children. He said that while 4.4 million children studied in both government and private schools in Delhi, their aspirations for the future were limited to securing a decent job.

“Most of their (students) aspirations depend upon the needs and financial aspirations of their family members today. They always respond by saying that they need a good and decent paying job to support their family. All their aspirations are just stuck at getting a good job and nothing beyond that. To change this, it is the responsibility of governments to take a step further and decide where they want to see the youth of their country. Governments along with educational institutions need to have a dream for a better nation first, so that they can provide the same through education to the next generation,” said Sisodia.

He also outlined details of various initiatives such as the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum introduced by the Delhi government to inculcate a growth mindset in children. The deputy CM said that the EMC encouraged both entrepreneurship and a growth mindset among students. “The focus of the education system has always been to complete the syllabus, get better results and keep the mindset as a side course. But great work is being done on developing an entrepreneurial mindset among students in Delhi government schools,” he said.

