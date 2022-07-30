‘After Gujarat, BJP wants to…’: Sisodia as Delhi withdraws new liquor policy
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, announcing the withdrawal of the Delhi government's new excise policy, for the time being, on Saturday lashed out at the BJP and alleged that it was "running an illegal liquor business in Gujarat" and wanted to do it now in Delhi as well.
The Delhi government has directed the sale of liquor through government-run vends.
The deputy chief minister, who also holds the excise portfolio, alleged the BJP was using agencies like the CBI and ED to threaten liquor licensees, many of whom have now shut shops, and the excise officials who were scared to start open auctions of retail licences.
“We brought a new liquor policy to stop corruption. Before that government used to get around ₹6,000 crore revenue from 850 liquor shops. But, after the new policy, our government would have got more than ₹9,000 crore with the same number of shops,” Sisodia said in a press briefing.
"They want to create a shortage of liquor so that they can run an illegal liquor trade in Delhi like they are doing in Gujarat. But we will not let this happen," Sisodia said.
He added that the Delhi chief secretary has been directed to ensure that liquor is now sold through government shops only and there is no chaos.
Under the new excise policy, nearly 468 liquor stores are running in Delhi at present. The policy, that extended twice after April 30 for a two-month period each, will end on July 31.
Medical fraternity calls for removal of Punjab health minister
A day after Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra forced Baba Farid University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur to lie on a dirty patient bed during an inspection, several associations of doctors, including the state unit of the Indian Medical Association, expressed anguish over the incident and urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene. Condemning the behaviour of the minister, the Indian Orthopaedic Association strongly condemns the behaviour of the health minister.
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Kagool opens centre in Baner UK-based data analytics and ERP specialist consultancy company Kagool opened its Pune centre at MAgile building at Baner. The Pune centre will start functioning from August 1 this year. Edelweiss Pune division reports strong growth Edelweiss Private Wealth announced that its Pune division (Maharashtra and Goa, ex Mumbai) reported a jump of 105 per cent in its client assets as compared to its clients in the rest of India.
HC seeks status report on institutions for persons with disability in Bihar
The Patna high court has directed Bihar's principal secretary, department of education, and the state commissioner for persons with disabilities to file their separate but personal affidavits after ascertaining the exact status with regard to the establishment and functioning of all the institutions within the state falling with the ambit and scope of the Rights of Persons Disability Act, 2016. The Act prescribes the rights and entitlements of a child with disabilities.
Punjab govt notifies appointment of Vinod Ghai as advocate general
The Punjab government on Saturday notified criminal lawyer Vinod Ghai's appointment as the state's new advocate general. Also read: Felt humiliated, have talked to Punjab CM: Dr Raj Bahadur after quitting as BFUHS V-C The government had announced his appointment on July 26, soon after incumbent AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu shared his resignation letter dated July 19 on social media. The appointment should not be made. He was appointed senior advocate in 2012.
2-member state govt completes a month
The Shinde-Fadnavis government completes one month in office today. A decision on expanding the cabinet is expected after August 1, when the Supreme Court hears a bunch of petitions related to the split in Shiv Sena. Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister on June 30 after Shinde formed a coalition government with the BJP by revolting against former CM Uddhav Thackeray.
