In Delhi, liquor shortage likely from Monday as new excise policy rolled back
Only government-run liquor shops will operate from Monday, August 1, till the time a new excise policy is put in place, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said amid a row over the new excise duty with the Centre.
“We have withdrawn new excise policy and directed opening government liquor stores. I have directed the chief secretary to ensure no chaos during the transition period,” Sisodia at a press conference.
The decision also means 468 private liquor shops will shut from Monday, creating a major crisis in the availability of liquor in the national capital.
"The Centre is using ED and CBI to warn their private players so that the new excise policy fails. They want to reduce liquor in Delhi and create a shortage,” Sisodia alleged while defending the new policy on liquor.
Sisodia also alleged that like Gujarat, the BJP wants to promote the sale of spurious, off-duty liquor by threatening Delhi's shop-owners and officers.
“The Delhi government had to come out with a new excise policy. Before this policy, government shops used to sell liquor. Private shops also existed but they were given to relatives,” Sisodia added.
The Delhi government's move comes amid an ongoing investigation by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and a face-off between lieutenant governor VK Saxena.
With only two days left for the current excise policy to expire, the Delhi government has decided to go back to the old regime of retail liquor sales for six months.
The Excise Policy 2021-22, which was extended twice after March 31 for two months each, will expire on July 31.
The strained ties between the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi worsened last week when Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, holding Sisodia, in-charge of the excise department, accountable.
Right after this move, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the Centre, saying the L-G was making "false allegations" and leaders of the AAP were "not afraid of jail".
The L-G's move follows a report submitted by chief secretary Naresh Kumar on the matter. The report, which officials said was submitted on July 8, accuses Sisodia of providing undue benefits to liquor vend licencees in lieu of "kickbacks" and "commissions" and the money being used in the recent Punjab elections.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
Uran police arrest three including husband for death of woman
The Uran police have arrested three persons for allegedly killing a 34-year-old woman by drowning the deceased Vijaya Waghmare's and then burying her body. The arrested include the woman's husband and brother-in-law. Even as the incident occurred on July 24, it came to light only on Friday after which the accused were arrested. The accused, Samadhan Ram Katkari (34), her brother-in-law Navnath (29) and their friend, Gajanan Hari Katkari (28), were arrested on Saturday by Uran police.
-
Guest column | Diaspora deeply rooted in Punjabi culture
Indian artistes often tour foreign countries to perform and entertain the Indian diaspora. They are highly sought after in the USA, Canada, Australia, and the UK. This summer, artistes such as Arijit Singh, Kapil Sharma, AR Rehman, Diljit Dosanjh, and Neha Kakkar performed in Canada. We, too, attended singer Diljit Dosanjh's performance in Vancouver. No Indian artiste had ever performed there before Dosanjh. Perhaps, the organisers and sponsors knew of Dosanjh's immense popularity.
-
On birthday, white tigress Vanya dies in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta zoo: Report
Even as the world was celebrating International Tiger Day on Friday, Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park was grieving the loss of a white tigress 'Vanya'. According to a BBP statement, Vanya was six years old and died of multiple organ failure following a viral infection. Coincidentally, Friday was also Vanya's birthday. She was born on July 29, 2016, to Subhadra and Surya. Vanya, who was considered the queen of the safari, had been ailing since April.
-
Uttarakhand to develop 46 ropeway projects across state: Tourism minister
The Uttarakhand government led by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given a go-ahead to develop 46 ropeway projects under the Parvatmala scheme to boost tourism across the state, state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said in Dehradun on Friday. The tourism minister directed the officials to explore the possibility of the funicular railway system in places where there is no possibility of setting up a ropeway project.
-
MP: Retd bank official dies by suicide after killing wife, injuring children
A 72-year-old retired bank officer died by suicide after killing his 60-year-old wife and injuring their two children by pouring kerosene in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, police said on Saturday. The couple's 28-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter were seriously injured and have been admitted to the hospital, said Vivek Agrawal, superintendent of police, Chhindwara. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics