GRAP Stage III restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR. Here's why

The Centre on Tuesday directed the lifting of Stage-III restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect, citing an improvement in air quality. The decision was taken after the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), a statutory body tasked with devising measures to address pollution in the region, met on Tuesday to discuss the notable enhancement in the overall air quality of Delhi-NCR.

Commuters out on a smoggy morning amid rising air pollution on Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Central Air Quality Monitoring (CAQM) stated that according to the air quality forecasts provided by the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, there is no indication that the average air quality in Delhi will reach the 'severe' category in the upcoming days for which forecasts are available.

READ | Delhi's air quality ‘severe’, GRAP III imposed; ban on non-essential construction work

The Sub-Committee in today’s meeting reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the IMD/ IITM forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality index of Delhi and observed as under:

The overall AQI of Delhi has improved from the levels of 395 recorded on 27.11.2023 at 4 PM and has been recorded as 312 at 4 PM today which is about 83 AQI points below the threshold for invoking the GRAP Stage-III actions (Delhi AQI 401-450) and preventive/ mitigative/ restrictive actions under all Stages up to Stage-III are underway. “There is a likelihood of the overall AQI of Delhi remaining in ‘Very Poor’ category in the coming days for which forecast is available,” it said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In its prior meetings, the Sub-Committee implemented measures corresponding to Stage-I, Stage-II, Stage-III, and Stage-IV of the GRAP on October 6, 2023, October 21, 2023, November 2, 2023, and November 5, 2023, respectively. Subsequently, during its review meeting on November 18, 2023, the Sub-Committee decided to lift the measures associated with Stage-IV ('Severe+') of GRAP, taking into account the improved average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the air quality forecast for the following days.