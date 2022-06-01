Green corridor in Delhi helps transport liver to waiting army officer in 7 mins

NEW DELHI: An ambulance, its siren blaring constantly and escorted by police vehicles, covered an 8-km distance in peak traffic in just about seven minutes to reach a liver for organ transplant to a serving army officer admitted to the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) near Dhaula Kuan, people aware of the matter said.

The family of a man, who died in a road accident, wanted to donate it to the 38-year-old army officer, police said.

During peak hour traffic, the distance between AIIMS Trauma Centre and RR hospital in the national capital can take around 40-50 minutes.

Ankit Chauhan, the traffic police’s deputy commissioner of police(DCP), said the traffic police control room received a request for a green corridor on Wednesday morning.

“The organ (liver) was of person admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in a brain-dead condition after a road accident at Noida Expressway. The family wished to donate his organs to the 38-year-old needy army person,” said DCP Chauhan.

Police received the request for a green corridor at 8.15 am, a little more than an hour before the organ was to be transported.

“Despite peak hour traffic, our officers got to work and coordinated the route. The ambulance carrying the organ started from Trauma Centre at 9.24 am and reached the RR hospital at 9.31 am. The doctors at the RR hospital too appreciated the effort because it normally takes 50 minutes to cover that distance in peak hour traffic,” Chauhan added.

The first green corridor, as the special route managed by police officers for an ambulance carrying organs for transplant is called, was created in January 2015 when an ambulance covered a distance of 32km in 29 minutes from a Gurgaon hospital to one in south Delhi’s Okhla.