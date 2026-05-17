Group beats 21-year-old man to death in central Delhi

New Delhi: A 21-year-old man died after a group of seven people allegedly attacked him with knife and bricks in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area on Friday night, police said, adding that one accused has been arrested and a 15-year-old apprehended.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered at Anand Parbat police station. (Photo for representation)

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According to police, a PCR call was received at Anand Parbat police station on Friday night reporting that three boys passing through the area had been waylaid and assaulted by a group, who allegedly dragged one of them away.

When police reached the spot, they found the victim lying unconscious near a garbage dump near Ramjas Park in Baljeet Nagar. “He had sustained injuries on his chest and head and during preliminary examination, he appeared to be dead,” said Rohit Rajbir Singh, deputy commissioner of police (central).

Police said the deceased was identified through his mobile SIM card. A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered at Anand Parbat police station.

A friend of the deceased told police that seven people, following an earlier quarrel, attacked them and later took the victim inside the jungle area of Ramjas Park, where he was allegedly assaulted with a knife and bricks.

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{{^usCountry}} One accused, identified as Virat alias Gattu, 22, was arrested from near Ramjas Park and the knife used in the crime was recovered. Police also apprehended a 15-year-old boy in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One accused, identified as Virat alias Gattu, 22, was arrested from near Ramjas Park and the knife used in the crime was recovered. Police also apprehended a 15-year-old boy in the case. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During interrogation, the accused told police that the victim and his friends had assaulted someone from the other group two days ago. On Friday night, the two groups allegedly crossed paths again, leading to another fight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During interrogation, the accused told police that the victim and his friends had assaulted someone from the other group two days ago. On Friday night, the two groups allegedly crossed paths again, leading to another fight. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining co-accused, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining co-accused, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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