Guidelines to manage viral diseases likely for Delhi's health care centres

New Delhi: To reduce the patient load on major government hospitals, the Delhi government’s health department is planning to release a set of standard protocols for the detection and treatment of common viral ailments that are currently prevalent, senior officials said on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officials said the protocols, to be issued to all healthcare facilities, will ensure that cases of seasonal viral infections are taken care of at primary and secondary facilities, and are not referred to major hospitals.

This, the officials said, will help keep hospitals beds and staff free to deal with any possible spike in Covid-19 and monkeypox cases.

“A standard treatment protocol will help in the quick and timely management of the seasonal viral infections. If infections can be managed at smaller centres, the load on bigger hospitals will reduce to a great extent,” said a senior health department official, asking not to be named.

The infections for which protocols were issued include viral fever, dengue; hand, foot and mouth disease; chickenpox and herpes zoster, among others. The standard protocols have been prepared and will be circulated to hospitals, primary health-care centres and Mohalla Clinics in the next fortnight, the official added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The SOPs will have all details of ways to identify symptoms, treatment at each stage of infection, admission guidelines and details on when to seek intervention of bigger hospitals, along with the locations of nearest hospitals that are equipped to handle each disease. This will be beneficial for both our health-care professionals who manage large patient load, specially around monsoon, and will also be helpful for patients,” said the official.

Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital, which is the nodal hospital for Covid-19 and monkeypox in the capital, said “We are seeing an increase in the number of dengue and viral fever cases among adults and, among children, there are cases of hand foot and mouth disease along with cases of chickenpox. Many of these diseases can be easily managed at home with proper guidance from doctors,” said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON