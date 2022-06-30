Gujarat BJP delegation wraps up inspection of Delhi school, hospitals

A 17-member delegation from the Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was in the national capital to “expose the reality” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Delhi model of governance, concluded their inspection of Delhi government schools and hospitals on Wednesday, even as chief minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed a hope that they would take lessons from Delhi to improve the educational and health-care systems in their state.

“Many senior members of the Gujarat BJP have come to Delhi to visit schools and mohalla clinics; I’m hoping that they take lessons from Delhi’s outstanding educational and health-care systems and implement them in Gujarat. India will only progress once we all learn from each other,” Kejriwal said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The BJP delegation visited a few Delhi government schools and hospitals over two days and was scheduled to address a press conference to “expose” the truth of AAP’s governance model on Wednesday evening, but it was later cancelled.

A group of AAP MLAs said they were waiting at a government school on Rouse Avenue in anticipation of the delegation so that they could explain Delhi’s education model to the BJP leaders. AAP MLA Atishi said the Gujarat government school infrastructure is in a shambles and the delegation should visit the Rouse Avenue school to see what a world-class school looks like.

