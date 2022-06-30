Gujarat BJP team found no faults in Delhi govt-run schools, hospitals: Manish Sisodia

NEW DELHI: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation from Gujarat failed to “expose shortcomings in the governance in Delhi”, and portrayed a store room in a government school as a classroom and took pictures of an already shut mohalla clinic.

“These leaders (BJP delegation) were asked by the BJP brass to go around Delhi and fabricate facts about the government schools and hospitals in Delhi, and point them to the media. They were sent with a clear agenda to malign the Kejriwal model of governance because it has created a sense of fear in the BJP.

“Wherever the BJP delegation went, the locals showed them the schools and mohalla clinics. They proudly shared the story of the revolution in Delhi, and asked the delegation if they could find any shortfall in the infrastructure or services provided there. They had a hard time finding any fault so they morphed and fabricated photos to malign the government,” Sisodia said.

Gujarat BJP leaders said that they were not satisfied with the condition of schools and hospitals in Delhi and claimed that the AAP leaders were trying to hide the “real picture”.

A delegation of 17 BJP leaders including three MLAs – Vibhavari Dave, the former state education minister, Ganpath Vasava and Jagdish Patel went to Delhi on a two-day visit ending Thursday, to assess the ground reality of schools and healthcare infrastructure under the AAP government.

“If someone from the AAP is saying that we are satisfied with the schools and hospitals in Delhi, that person is lying. In fact, it is the opposite. We visited four schools and three hospitals and found them to be in bad shape. We have taken videos and photographs of the places we visited. We will put them out for all to see at an appropriate time,” said Yagnesh Dave, BJP’s Gujarat media convener who was part of the delegation.

The delegation returned to Gujarat on Thursday evening.

After concluding its visit, the BJP delegation was scheduled to address a press conference on Wednesday to expose ‘Kejriwal model’, but the press conference was cancelled.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said now an AAP delegation is planning to visit Gujarat to expose the government schools and hospitals in that state.

“They (the BJP delegation) went to the schools. The schools are shut on account of summer break these days. The delegation could see the modern infrastructure in use and more facilities getting constructed. They came empty handed from schools as well but turned a blind eye to it. Out of desperation, they went to north-east Delhi where they found a mohalla clinic and clicked photos in front of the clinic to malign the Delhi government. I feel pity for their ignorance that they did not bother to check that the clinic had been ordered shut by the National Green Tribunal,” said Sisodia.

The deputy CM said the AAP government would like to welcome the Gujarat BJP team whenever they next plan a visit to the city. “We are also optimistic that when our delegation will visit Gujarat, the government and BJP members will welcome us cordially. They should also reciprocate the gesture of allowing AAP members to visit the schools or hospitals of their choice like we did,” Sisodia said.

He added that delegations from different parties should visit states ruled by their political rivals so that state governments could learn from each other’s best practices. “This will help them gain valuable lessons which will help them in improving governance in their state. We will welcome leaders from across party lines to visit Delhi,” Sisodia said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the AAP leaders have been repeatedly saying that Gujarat delegation should contact them and they will show them good schools and mohalla clinics. “If all AAP government’s schools, mohalla clinics and hospitals are as good as they claim, then why they were worried and offered only planned tours to select locations. The Delhi government has renovated and reconstructed some sample schools and mohalla clinics but the education system as a whole continues to be rotten,” said Kapoor.

Kapoor asked why 75% of Delhi government schools do not have principals or faculty to teach science or commerce at senior secondary level. “Delhi government showcases applause from CMs from friendly political parties, but they are not open to independent scrutiny by political rival or NGOs,” said Kapoor.