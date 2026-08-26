Gunrunner linked to 2020 riots held after shoot-out

A 40-year-old gunrunner, who allegedly supplied the illegal pistol that Shahrukh Pathan was seen pointing at a head constable during the 2020 Northeast Delhi communal riots, was arrested after a brief exchange of fire in east Delhi late Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

According to officers aware of the development, the accused, identified as Waseem Khan alias Haji Waseem, was apprehended on the Mayur Vihar flyover service road towards Akshardham.

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According to officers aware of the development, the accused, identified as Waseem Khan alias Haji Waseem, was apprehended on the Mayur Vihar flyover service road towards Akshardham. A semi-automatic pistol with five cartridges was recovered from his possession, along with a Maruti Swift car that he allegedly used for supplying arms and ammunition, police said.

In a related development, the crime branch arrested another gunrunner, Mohammad Majid alias Arman, 25, from northeast Delhi on Sunday. The duo allegedly supplied illegal weapons to members of gangs led by Kapil Sangwan, Bambiha and Chhenu Pehalwan, police added.

The case traces back to February 24, 2020, when violent clashes erupted on 66 Foot Road between Jafrabad Metro Station and Maujpur Chowk during the communal riots. A video of Shahrukh Pathan pointing a pistol at head constable Deepak Dahiya and firing in the air had gone viral on social media. A case was registered in connection with the incident, and investigation later revealed that the weapon was supplied to Pathan by Waseem, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, said special commissioner of police (crime) HGS Dhaliwal.

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{{^usCountry}} Dhaliwal said the crime branch’s anti-robbery and snatching cell (ARSC) recently received inputs that firearms used in a firing incident in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla area on August 16 — allegedly by hitmen of the Bambiha-Nandu gang — were also supplied by Waseem. Acting on specific information about his movement, a trap was laid on the Mayur Vihar flyover service road on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhaliwal said the crime branch’s anti-robbery and snatching cell (ARSC) recently received inputs that firearms used in a firing incident in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla area on August 16 — allegedly by hitmen of the Bambiha-Nandu gang — were also supplied by Waseem. Acting on specific information about his movement, a trap was laid on the Mayur Vihar flyover service road on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

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“At about 11.55 pm, the raiding team intercepted a Swift car and asked the suspect to surrender. However, Waseem opened fire at the police, who fired two rounds in the air before overpowering him,” said Dhaliwal.