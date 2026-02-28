Guru Teg Bahadur row: Punjab DGP, officials appear before Delhi privileges panel

New Delhi: Additional chief secretary Punjab (Home) Alok Shekhar, director general of police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav and Jalandhar police commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur appeared before the Delhi Assembly’s committee of privileges on Friday and presented their submissions in connection with an FIR lodged by Punjab police over a video clip of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi in Delhi Assembly on Guru Tegh Bahadur, which it claim is “doctored”. Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said the committee is examining the issue, and its report is awaited.

An official said the meeting between the committee members and Punjab officials lasted nearly three hours, adding that the submissions are confidential and remain with the committee.

“At this stage, it is difficult to indicate how long the process will take. Once the committee finalises its report, it will be tabled before the Assembly, following which the House will deliberate on the committee’s recommendations. The final decision will thereafter be taken by the chair,” he said.

The Delhi Assembly had summoned the senior Punjab government officials to appear in person regarding a case registered in Jalandhar over the video clip.

Referring to the issue of “sacrilege”, the Speaker said the unfortunate incident concerning the alleged desecration of the Gurus took place on the floor of the House on January 6. The entire process to address the matter is presently underway, he added.

He said that there can be no compromise with the privileges of the House, its officials, and its members and added that the dignity of the assembly must be upheld at all times, as it reflects the essence of India’s democratic system and constitutional framework.

Every member of the House has certain privileges, and any interference, tampering, or violation of these privileges will be met with zero tolerance, the Speaker said.

“Any action taken by the Delhi Assembly in this regard will be guided solely by principles of justice and fairness, and not by any sense of ill will,” he said.

The controversy began during a scheduled discussion on the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur on January 6, the first day of the Delhi Assembly’s Winter Session. The BJP members accused Atishi, the Leader of the Opposition, of using “insensitive words” in connection with the Sikh Guru and demanded a public apology. Atishi, in response, denied the allegations.

Gupta referred the matter to the committee that had initiated proceedings against Atishi, who had demanded an unedited video recording of the official house proceedings.