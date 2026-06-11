Gurugram authorities shift blame over adding streetlights

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) have been passing the buck between each other over the installation of civic infrastructure amid pending maintenance handovers, leaving a key master road connecting the Dwarka Expressway and Basai Road in Sector 102/102A unlit and in the dark due to defunct streetlights. Residents cited several accidents at the spot, with the latest leaving two men travelling in a jeep grievously injured in January. (HT Photo)

While the GMDA acknowledged that the road falls under its jurisdiction, the responsibility for streetlights lay with the HSVP at present. The HSVP, however, said that it was only responsible for maintaining the streetlights and not for the installation of new ones.

GMDA’s junior engineer for the area, Rohit, who goes by a single name, said, “Maintenance handovers are in process; until then, HSVP is required to install the new streetlights.”

Vinod Kumar, a junior engineer with the HSVP, said, “The existing network remains functional, however, responsibility to install new lights lies with the GMDA.”

Area councillor Satpal said requests have been made to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to install streetlights. “Senior officers have assured us that the lights will be installed soon,” he said.

However, MCG’s area engineer Ram Karan reiterated jurisdictional hurdles.

Residents bemoaned the authorities passing the buck, especially given that a high-tension electricity tower is located in the middle of the heavily used road, posing safety concerns in dark conditions. They cited several accidents at the spot, with the latest leaving two men travelling in a jeep grievously injured in January.

“Several streetlights on the Sector 102/102A main road connecting with Dwarka Expressway have been missing for a long time. The stretch serves as a key access route for hundreds of residents of three societies. Inadequate lighting poses significant safety and security concerns during nighttime,” said Sunil Sareen of Emaar Imperial Gardens.

In a letter issued to the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) in December 2025, the former deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Dr Rajesh Mohan, acknowledged that the presence of a high-tension tower and low-visibility during peak hours increases the risk of road accidents.

Residents said repeated complaints over the past three years have fallen on deaf ears.

“After the roadowning and maintenance agencies passed the buck between each other, we approached the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) portal in September 2025, and also filed a grievance on Haryana’s Urban Local Bodies (ULB) e-Samadhan portal in June,” said Gursimron Singh, Adani Oyster Grande, Sector 102.

Singh said that the complaint filed in September remained unresolved over jurisdictional issues and pending maintenance handovers. “In response to our latest grievance, municipal authorities acknowledged a shortage of streetlights and that procurement proposals for 21,500 new streetlights were under consideration,” he said.

“While the authorities take months to resolve jurisdictional disputes, it is ordinary citizens who end up being the final casualties,” said Bharat Nain, of the Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association.