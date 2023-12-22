Gurugram head constable arrested for raping minor girl repeatedly

A 40-year-old Gurugram police personnel was arrested on Friday evening for allegedly raping a 14-year-old minor house help multiple times at his official quarter in C-block of Palam Vihar, said the Gurugram Police. HT Image

Investigators said that the suspect, a head constable, was posted in the escort guard team of the Gurugram police.

They said he had hired the minor girl via an agent on November 1 to take care of his one-and-a-half-year-old and six-year-old daughters. Officials said they are trying to trace the suspected agent.

They said that the suspect’s wife worked in an event management firm due to which she frequently used to remain out of station for her work.

As per police, the suspect recently removed the victim from the job alleging that she could not work properly, and hired another minor house help after which she got a chance to tell everything to her local guardians. Her own parents are based in West Bengal.

A senior police official said that the victim had attempted to tell her maternal uncle and aunt, living in Sector-28, multiple times about the incident over the phone but the suspect used to scold and threaten her due to which she used to remain silent.

“On Thursday, she finally got the chance to tell the guardians about the incident over the phone after which they immediately reached his quarter and took her away. In the course of investigation, it surfaced that he had twice raped the minor girl in November and third time on December 16 in the quarter. On all the occasions, his wife was out of station and due to which she didn’t have any inkling about the incidents,” he said.

Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (crime against woman), said that the victim’s maternal aunt submitted a complaint on Friday soon after which an FIR under section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of The Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act was registered against suspect at Women’s police station (West) following which he was arrested.

“He was suspended with immediate effect and was being quizzed after being arrested. The victim’s medical examination was carried out on Friday at priority and her statement was also recorded before a judicial magistrate soon after looking at the seriousness of the case,” Vij said, adding that further investigation was going on.

This is second such case of sexual assault with minor girl working as house help that surfaced in the city within a fortnight. On December 9, a woman and her two sons living in Sector-57 were booked for allegedly brutalizing, torturing and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl whom they had hired for working as house help.

The victim is 14-year-old and hails from West Bengal. She had come to Gurugram from her native place in June this year and was living with her maternal uncle and aunt in Sector-28. The official quarter of the arrested suspect is in C-block, Palam Vihar, Sector-2.