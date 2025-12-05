Gurugram: Supplementary chargesheet filed against three in twin blasts case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against three accused in the Gurugram Sector-29 twin blasts case, which took place near the Warehouse Club and Human Club last December. All three men, arrested on July 8, remain in custody.

The latest chargesheet, naming accused Vijay, Vinay and Ajit Sehrawat, was filed before a special NIA court in Panchkula on Thursday. All three men, arrested on July 8, remain in custody.

The agency had earlier filed its main chargesheet on June 6 against five individuals: Canada-based designated “terrorist” Goldy Brar, United States-based Randeep Malik, and three India-based accused – Ankit Kumar (in custody), and Bhawish and Sachin Talian (both on bail). Proclaimed offender proceedings are continuing against Brar and Malik, who investigators believe orchestrated the plot from abroad.

According to officials familiar with the investigation, the supplementary chargesheet incorporates a forensic analysis report of the cellphones recovered from Ajit and Vinay. Both men are also under scrutiny by the Chandigarh Police in a separate twin-blast case reported in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on November 26, 2024, indicating potential linkages between the two incidents.

In a hearing in November, NIA special public prosecutor Rajan Malhotra had told the court that the custodial interrogation of accused Vijay had led to the arrest of Ram Dutt on October 23. Dutt allegedly disclosed details of activities carried out with Vijay and also named several others, including a man identified as Madhav, who is currently lodged in jail.

Investigators have also uncovered financial angles in the case. A Malta-based payment services company, Dlocal, surfaced during the money trail analysis. NIA sleuths believe that the accused and their associates were using online betting channels and a platform called Vikrant Exchange to move funds and finance their activities, the people cited above said.

The agency has alleged that Vijay, Vinay and Ajit were close associates of Randeep Malik, who is described as a “key link” to Canada-based Goldy Brar. Malik is suspected of recruiting them for the execution of terror-linked activities in India. As per the probe, Vinay and Ajit, acting on Malik’s directions, travelled to Karnal to procure explosives. They later handed one device to accused Sachin Taliyan in Hisar, which was used in the blasts in Gurugram.

On December 10, 2024, Vijay and Sachin allegedly reached the Sector-29 market, where Sachin threw two bombs targeting the clubs.

The accused have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case will be heard next in the first week of January.