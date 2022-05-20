Gyanesh Bharti appointed Municipal Corporation of Delhi commissioner
The Centre has appointed 1992 batch IAS officer Ashwani Kumar as the special officer in the unified MCD.
Published on May 20, 2022 04:43 PM IST
The Centre on Friday appointed 1998 batch IAS officer Gyanesh Bharti as the new commissioner of unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the ministry of home affairs said.The Centre has appointed 1992 batch IAS officer Ashwani Kumar as the special officer in the unified MCD.
