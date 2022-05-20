Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gyanesh Bharti appointed Municipal Corporation of Delhi commissioner

The Centre has appointed 1992 batch IAS officer Ashwani Kumar as the special officer in the unified MCD.
Published on May 20, 2022
Written by Aryan Prakash

The Centre on Friday appointed 1998 batch IAS officer Gyanesh Bharti as the new commissioner of unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the ministry of home affairs said.The Centre has appointed 1992 batch IAS officer Ashwani Kumar as the special officer in the unified MCD. 

