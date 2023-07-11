2 men shot dead in Delhi’s Welcome area, police probing personal, gang rivalry

Two men, including a habitual criminal registered with the Bhajanpura police station, were shot dead in northeast Delhi’s Welcome in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Police said the two men were shot dead within a distance of 300 metres. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Deputy police commissioner (northeast) Joy Tirkey said the two were shot dead within a distance of 300 metres. “They knew each other and were probably together when unidentified assailants attacked them. It appears that Bablu was first shot in a lane. Pradeep may have tried to flee but was chased and shot dead on the main road.’

Police said they have registered a case and formed multiple teams to identify the suspects. They were probing whether it was a case of personal and gang rivalry.

Tirkey said police were informed that a person was shot near Pili Mitti Chowk in Welcome at 2.15am. He added a police team rushed to the scene and found him with two gunshot wounds on his stomach and lower abdomen. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

The man was later identified by his first name Pradeep, 40, a resident of Subhash Park in Welcome. Two empty bullet shells of 9mm were found at the spot where he was killed.

Another man, identified as Bablu alias Patla, 40, was later found with two gunshot injuries on his chest and lower abdomen near Subhash Park. He was also declared dead at the hospital. Bablu faced 13 cases of snatching and theft. Tirkey said two empty 9mm bullet shells were found near his body as well.

