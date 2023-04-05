Hanuman Jayanti: Delhi Police to monitor situation at violence-hit Jahangirpuri

Hanuman Jayanti celebration at northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, which was hit by communal violence during the festival last year, is being regulated in consultation with its organisers, police said on Wednesday. The police took out a flag march in Jahangirpuri area on Tuesday. Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on Thursday. (HT Photo/Amal KS)

It said the organisers had applied for the permission to take out a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the area, and the route has been regulated.

"Hanuman Jayanti celebration at Jahangirpuri is being regulated in consultation with the organisers. We are ensuring that it takes place in safe and secure manner," Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) Deependra Pathak said.

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday asked all states to ensure law and order during Hanuman Jayanti and monitor any factor that could disturb peace and harmony in society.

The MHA's advisory to all states and Union territories aimed at sensitising law enforcement agencies following the communal violence last week.

"The MHA has issued an advisory to all states in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti. The governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society," the Home Minister's Office tweeted.

Eight police personnel and a local resident were injured in stone-pelting and arson after clashes broke out between two communities in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16 last year. Some vehicles were also torched.