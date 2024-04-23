Hanuman Jayanti: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

The vehicular movement in several parts of Delhi is likely to be disturbed throughout Tuesday owing to Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, the traffic police said. Devotees at the Hanuman Temple in Delhi’s Connaught Place on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday. (HT Photo b Sanchit Khanna)

The vehicular movement will be disturbed especially in central Delhi around Connaught Place (CP) and in north Delhi around Kashmere Gate as devotees in large numbers have started visiting the city’s two famous Hanuman temples –at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in CP and at Yamuna Bazar near the Red Fort.

The traffic police have issued two advisories, informing the public about the traffic diversions and restrictions as separate religious events have been planned at these two temples in the evening that may cause traffic congestions during the evening peak hours.

While a religious procession titled “Shobha Yatra” will be carried out from 3pm to 6pm from Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place, the “Sundarkand” segment from the Hindu epic of Ramayana will be recited at the Yamuna Bazar Hanuman Temple from 5pm.

“The Shobha Yatra will be carried out from 3pm to 6pm in which 1,000-1,500 persons along with seven Raths and band parties will be participating, which may affect the traffic on surrounding roads. The gathering during the day at CP’s Hanuman temple is expected to be 50,000-60,000,” the traffic police said in their advisory that they have also posted on their social media accounts.

To ensure smooth traffic flow in the temple’s vicinity, as per the advisory, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on the Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Outer Circle of the Connaught Place.

“The vehicles found parked on the roads will be towed away and prosecuted as per law. The towed vehicles will be parked at the Kali Bari Marg traffic pit near the CNG station,” the advisory said.

The traffic police said that they have created four diversion points that will be implemented as and when required to clear the traffic snarls. Traffic will be diverted from Outer Circle, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, GPO roundabout, Patel Chowk roundabout, and Windsor Place roundabout, the advisory said.

“Motorists should avoid some routes that are GPO roundabout to CP outer circle via Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place outer circle, Panchkuian Road, Mandir Marg, Kali Bari Marg, Ashoka Road and Janpath,” said a traffic police officer.

As thousands of devotees are expected to participate in the ‘Sunderkand Paath’ being organised by the Marghat Wale Baba Hanuman Mandir Samiti on the occasion at the Yamuna Bazar Hanuman temple from 5pm, traffic will be diverted from the left turn towards Hanuman Mandir at Y-Point Salimgarh by-pass, under Hanuman Setu, and Chatta Rail Chowk, the second advisory said.

People who are going towards the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT), railway stations or airports are advised to plan their travel in advance. The commuters are advised to avoid the area where the programme will be held and avail public transport to help decongestion of roads, the advisory said.

“Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots. Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to normal flow traffic. In case any unusual or unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the police,” the advisory added.

The city police have beefed up security and paramilitary forces were deployed in Jahangirpuri on Tuesday to keep vigil during the shobha yatra, officials said. The police have also intensified security arrangements across the city, particularly areas where religious processions are being taken out.