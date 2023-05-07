Ghost stories, djinns: Haunted walk set to kick off in Delhi from Sunday

Malcha Mahal, in the heart of Delhi, wears a deserted look most days. Tucked away from the main roads of central Delhi, the 14th-century Tughlaq-era monument at the ridge barely has visitors – except the handful of curious history buffs. And, occasionally, those seeking a touch of the supernatural.

Delhi tourism department will start "haunted heritage walks" at the Tughlaq-era hunting lodge Malcha Mahal from Sunday. (Raj K Raj/HT)

Redeeming the opportunity as part of its heritage walks, the Delhi tourism department on Saturday conducted a sneak preview of what has been packaged as the “haunted walk” at Malcha Mahal, with a formal launch for the public on Sunday.

A monument that remained inaccessible to the public for decades, the palace has carried the haunted tag for quite some time, with the surrounding landscape lending itself to all kinds of paranormal imaginations – bats and djinns inhabiting a historical structure.

Atul Anand Pandey, tourist information officer at Delhi tourism, said the first haunted walk for the general public will open on Sunday, and will take place every Saturday and Sunday. “We have received around 10 registrations for Sunday’s walk,” said Pandey. The walks will be conducted between 5.30pm and 7pm.

Though deserted on most days, the site was brimming with activity on Saturday evening. A motley crowd comprising journalists, vloggers, security guards, and thrill seekers assembled at the entrance to the site at Sardar Patel Marg with only one question: Is Malcha Mahal really haunted?

“Weak-hearted people should be careful since supernatural beings get attracted to such people. If you feel any presence, keep calm,” the walk leader, Nishtha Joshi, rattled off, even as incredulous participants looked at each other with a hint of a cautious smile.

Starting from the entrance gate of the Delhi earth station at Bistdari Road, Saturday’s group, comprising around 30 individuals, including this reporter, covered roughly a kilometre to the final destination – the Mahal.

“Delhi was plundered many times, yet, it always overcame the odds and continued to rise,” said Joshi, attributing this trait to the “superpowers” of the city.

As the walk proceeded, Joshi halted at two spots where she delved into the history of the Tughlaq past and the supposed royal lineage of its last occupant and his family.

The walkers reached the palace just in time for sunset. Before entering the palace, visitors were advised to maintain silent or whisper if they wished to talk, to avoid “disturbing the powers inhabiting the place”.

Once the instructions were issued, participants armed with cameras were allowed to explore the premises. The silence enveloping the monument was soon broken as a colony of bats rushed out.

Fazil Khan, an independent photographer, and filmmaker, said that he had never heard of or visited Malcha Mahal before. Khan said that while he was not spooked, the walk helped him discover a new monument in the heart of the city. “I don’t believe in ghosts but the walk was interesting,” said Khan, who plans to visit again.

Karishma Malhan, a chartered accountant, said while she did not experience anything supernatural, the walk itself was interesting. “The storytelling was great. The walk leader managed to weave an atmosphere of suspense,” said Malhan.

As the walk came to an end, Joshi, in a cautious tone, asked the participants not to turn back. And as one of the participants turned around, they saw a towering presence – a beautiful, lush tree swaying in the evening breeze.

