Hauz Rani B&B that turned inferno had two add’l access gates sealed to add rooms, say Delhi Police

New Delhi

The B&B facility in Hauz Rani. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast (B&B) facility at Hauz Rani, where 23 people died in a fire on June 3, had three entry/exit gates in all, but its current owner Lovkesh Bajaj permanently shut two of them—one opening into the basement from an adjacent lane and the other at the rear-end leading to the ground floor—to add more rooms while renovating it in 2022-23, police officers familiar with the case said.

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They said that Bajaj, who is currently jailed, purchased the property in 2022 and added two floors to the building during the renovation.

“We learnt about the three entry and exit gates of the building through local enquiry and questioning people earlier associated with the building, including the previous owner. Before Bajaj purchased the property in 2022 for around ₹4.5 crore, the building was of two-and-a-half floors and used as a khadi store. Bajaj admitted that the two gates were covered and only the third that opened towards the front was left for use,” said one of the officers, who did not wish to be named.

Had the two access gates been operational, the incident would not have resulted in as many fatalities, officers said. “Many lives could have been saved had the building’s two old entry and exit gates were not sealed. At least 12 people were trapped in the basement and six of them died. They could have escaped had the old gate leading to the basement not been sealed. The gates would have also made firefighting and rescue operations easier,” the officer added.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said that questioning Bajaj revealed that he made the renovations to maximise its commercial space for profiting from the business. At least four rooms were added to the basement, which was previously used as a storeroom. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that questioning Bajaj revealed that he made the renovations to maximise its commercial space for profiting from the business. At least four rooms were added to the basement, which was previously used as a storeroom. {{/usCountry}}

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In addition, Bajaj added more rooms by building two more floors, taking the total number of rooms to 23, against a sanctioned limit of six, as per the licence issued by the tourism department in May 2024.

“To verify the changes made to the building’s original structure and ascertain other shortcomings, we have approached Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi for carrying out a structural audit of the establishment; it is likely to be done next week. The experts’ report will be considered an official document that will be used as evidence in the case while filing the charge sheet,” the second officer, also requesting anonymity, said.

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A third police officer said that after the renovations and addition of rooms, Bajaj filed an application with the police’s licensing unit for a permit to run a guest house, but it was rejected due to its location, where such business establishments are not allowed.

On June 23, 2025, chief minister Rekha Gupta announced a regulatory overhaul, revoking Delhi Police’s powers to issue a no-objection certificate for seven trade categories: amusement parks, hotels/guest houses/lodges, restaurants, swimming pools, discotheques, video game parlours and auditoriums. Nearly a month later, the licensing of cinema halls and theatres, earlier governed under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, by the Delhi Police, was also put under the purview of a district-level committee chaired by the district magistrate (DM) or deputy commissioner (DC) concerned.

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Police said the fire in the Flourish Stay B&B at Hauz Rani broke out around 8.30 am, with their initial investigation suggesting that the blaze started from an oil fryer in the kitchen area on the ground floor where a full-fledged restaurant was also operated apart from the reception and guests lounge. At least 49 guests and six staffers were present inside the building when the fire started. Locals alleged that the staffers fled upon spotting the fire, without alerting the guests, fire or police, causing many to be trapped.

While a few guests jumped off the building onto mattresses placed by locals and police personnel or climbed down ladders, the majority of victims rescued from the building were unconscious. Subsequently, 21 of them were declared dead on arrival at hospitals, while two more injured victims – a Nigerian man and a Bangladeshi woman – succumbed to their injuries during treatment, taking the toll to 23.

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The building owner, Lovkesh Bajaj, was arrested on the evening of June 3, while the B&B facility’s cook, Keshav Negi, and the accountant, Jay Mishra, were arrested between last Saturday and Monday. The facility’s manager, identified by his first name, Rupesh, is still at large, the police said, adding all three arrested men were later sent to Tihar jail.