'Have asked Centre to scale up Covid beds in hospitals': Delhi health minister

Delhi's health minister Satyendar Jain on Monda, said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has written to the Centre asking it to scale up number of beds in its hospitals as the national capital fights the unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases. Jain also said that at present, there are 5,525 Covid-19 beds in Delhi, out of which 190 beds are occupied. "The city government added 5,000 more beds last week and will add more," he also said.

"We have also written to the Centre to again scale up Covid beds in its hospitals in Delhi in view of the massive surge. As of now, about 1,090 beds are there in their hospitals, which was above 4,000 during the last surge. So, our request is to scale up back to that level," PTI quoted the minister as saying.

Delhi is reeling under the fourth wave of covid-19, forcing the government to impose various restrictions like night curfew and put a cap on social gatherings. On Sunday, the capital logged 10,774 fresh cases of Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours. According to Delhi government's health bulletin, it was the highest single-day surge in Delhi, till date. Delhi's death toll due to Covid-19 stands at 11,283.

As the numbers have surged to never seen before levels in the city, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has also urged residents to not step out of their homes unless it was urgent and asked them to strictly practice social distancing whenever they are in a public place. “Cases have escalated in a big way in the last 10-15 days… The situation is very serious,” Kejriwal said in a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi chief minister held a meeting with health officials to review the Covid-19 situation in the city. "We are taking several steps to increase beds in both private and government sectors. Urge everyone to cooperate," ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

"Please follow Covid protocols. Don’t rush to hospital unless necessary. Go and vaccinate if you are eligible," he added.

