HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt response on plea for door-to-door vaccination drive

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 12:12 AM IST
The Delhi high court on Tuesday sought the response of the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea by an 84-year-old woman seeking directions to introduce door-to-door vaccinations on an urgent basis for the elderly and bedridden citizens of Delhi.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh issued notice on the plea by Dhiraj Aggarwal, which also sought a helpline for registering such citizens. The plea further said the petitioner is yet to be vaccinated as she could not visit the vaccination centre on account of her ill health.

The plea said many fellow senior citizens and bedridden citizens, who are vulnerable to Covid-19, have no not private transport to reach the vaccination centre or even a family member who could help them with the registration process. Aggarwal also said visiting a vaccination centre also exposes senior citizens like her to the virus.

Aggarwal, represented by advocate Vinay Kumar, argued that it is the obligation of the authorities to introduce a helpline and door-to-door vaccinations and not doing so goes against a citizen’s right to life.

“It is the obligatory duty of the respondent no. 1 and 2 (Centre and Delhi government) to take care of super senior and bedridden citizens. Denying the vaccine by not introducing a helpline number for registration... and a policy on urgent basis for door-to-door vaccination ...is against the fundamental right to life of a citizen,” the plea said.

The petition said certain states such as Jharkhand have already begun door-to-door vaccination campaigns.

The matter will next be heard next on September 16.

