HC seeks Delhi govt response on pleas seeking extension of liquor licence till November 16

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday sought the response of the Delhi government on two pleas by retail liquor vendors seeking to extend their licenses till November 16 in parity with other categories under the provisions of the Delhi Excise Act.

A bench of chief justice D N Patel and justice Amit Bansal issued notice and asked the Delhi government to respond on an application filed by Delhi Liquor Traders Association.

The association, represented through senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, sought parity with other licence holders who have been granted extension till November 16, while these private retailers have been told that their licenses will not be renewed or extended beyond September 30, in view of the new excise policy of Delhi.

A similar petition was also filed by one Rattan Singh and the court asked the authorities to respond to it. The court listed both the pleas for further proceedings on September 24, when other batch of matters challenging the tender process and the new excise policy are coming up for hearing.

The association, which claims to represent 143 licenced liquor traders in Delhi, said the Delhi government had issued an order on September 10 regarding the extension or renewal of retail licenses till November 16 in category L-6 (retail vendors of Indian liquor or beer), L-6FG (retail vend of foreign liquor in public sector to the holder of license in form of L-6) and L-6FE (retail vend of foreign liquor in public sector) though the petitioners’ categories was not considered.

The petitioners are holding L7 (retail vend of Indian Liquor in private sector) and L10 (retail sale of Indian and foreign liquor) licenses. The plea said the petitioners have separately given their objections to the authorities requesting for extension of licenses but no reply has been received.