HC tells DDA not to raze Hindu refugee camps at Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tilla

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 14, 2024 06:12 AM IST

A bench issued the direction after taking note of the Centre’s May 2013 statement made in another matter on extending support to Hindus who came from Pakistan

The Delhi high court has restrained the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) from taking any coercive action regarding the proposed demolition of the Pakistani Hindu refugee camp at Majnu Ka Tilla in north Delhi.

Hindu refugees from Pakistan celebrate the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Majnu Ka Tilla in New Delhi on March 12. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
Hindu refugees from Pakistan celebrate the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Majnu Ka Tilla in New Delhi on March 12. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

A bench of justice Mini Pushkarna issued the direction after taking note of the Centre’s May 2013 statement made in another matter on extending support to the Hindu community which has entered India from Pakistan.

“Considering the statement made on behalf of the then additional solicitor general of India, as recorded in order dated 29th May, 2013... that the Union of India shall make endeavour to extend all support to the Hindu community which has entered India from Pakistan, it is directed that no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioner till the next date of hearing,” the court said in its March 12 order.

The court issued notice to DDA and Centre and posted the matter for March 19.

The court passed the order while considering a plea filed by one Ravi Ranjan Singh seeking to restrain DDA from demolishing the camp till the allotment of an alternative piece of land, especially given the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, that protects persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. He said that DDA had issued a public notice on March 4 asking the residents to vacate the camp.

DDA appearing through advocate Prabhsahay Kaur submitted that the National Green Tribunal on January 29 directed for removal of all encroachment on the Yamuna Flood Plain Zone. She said that cost was also imposed on DDA and thus the civic authority was bound to follow the judicial orders.

