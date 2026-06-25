HC notice on plea against suspension of officials over bar council polls misconduct

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice in a petition filed by a former Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) president and three advocates challenging the Bar Council of Delhi’s (BCD) decision to suspend them over allegations of misconduct during the February BCD elections.

In their petition, the suspended advocates contended that the decision was taken without granting them an opportunity to be heard (HT Archive)

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A vacation bench of Justice Mini Pushkarna sought BCD’s response and said that the prayer for interim relief would be considered on the next date of hearing on July 1.

The four advocates moved court against the April 26 decision taken by BCD secretary after the election committee (EC) submitted minutes of a meeting regarding an incident that transpired at the S-Block of the Delhi High Court on April 25. In it, the four lawyers were accused of attempting to forcibly stop the returning officer, members of the EC, and counting staff from entering the counting venue and using abusive language.

In a three-page suspension letter sent to the four lawyers after the incident, BCD had barred the lawyers from entering the precincts of the Delhi HC and issued show-cause notices asking them to explain why further disciplinary action, including suspension of their licence to practise for three years, should not be taken for alleged professional misconduct.

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{{^usCountry}} In their petition, the suspended advocates contended that the decision was taken without granting them an opportunity to be heard. They said the committee did not have the jurisdiction to pass such an order, adding that it had “far-reaching consequences”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In their petition, the suspended advocates contended that the decision was taken without granting them an opportunity to be heard. They said the committee did not have the jurisdiction to pass such an order, adding that it had “far-reaching consequences”. {{/usCountry}}