HC seeks Delhi govt response on plea seeking removal of minority commission chief

The Delhi high court on Wednesday sought the response of the Delhi government on a plea seeking removal of the Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) chairman Zakir Khan for allegedly being associated with the Aam Aadmi Party and holding political rallies with them.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh issued notices to the Delhi government, DMC and Khan to reply to the petition which has claimed that the chairman is misusing his position and power, and has been found actively involved in announcing the policies and promulgating the agenda of AAP.

Zakir Khan had replaced DMC chairman Zafarul Islam Khan last year.

The plea filed by Delhi resident Abdul Amir Amiro said Zakir Khan had won from Badarpur municipal ward on a Congress ticket in 2012 and had joined AAP in 2017.

The petitioner said the chairman and other members of DMC are authorised to perform functions under the DMC Act, and cannot be associated with any political party as they are public servants.

The plea filed through advocate Hemant Chaudhary said that the office-bearers of the DMC cannot join any association whose objectives or activities are prejudicial to the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, public order and morality.

“Khan has knowingly misused his power and position for promoting a political party. He had knowingly misused his power and position to influence others by placing the photographs on a public platform, that is, on Facebook,” the plea read.

Besides seeking removal of Khan from the post, the plea sought direction to the authorities to withdraw all facilities given to him and to stop his remuneration.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on August 31.