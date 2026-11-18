Suresh Paswan, 75, sat outside his collapsed house in Shahdara’s Jwala Nagar, grieving his three-year-old grandson, who had been pulled out from under the rubble barely two hours earlier. The boy, Devansh, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital minutes later, leaving his grandfather consumed by regret over having gone out to work that morning.

A view of the house collapse site in Jwala Nagar. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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“I used to work only for my grandson and to fulfil his needs. Whenever I stayed at home, he would play with me outside the house. If I had been at home, he would have been outside and would not have died,” he cried.

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The collapse claimed the lives of Devansh and 35-year-old Pintu Singh, while four others were injured. Among them were Devansh’s mother, Khushbu, 27, who was with him on the first floor, and Pintu’s brother, Vikesh, 35, and their associates Akash, 25, and Dalip alias Dimpa, 22, who were working at a sweet manufacturing unit on the ground floor.

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{{^usCountry}} The collapse was reported from Gali No 6 in Jwala Nagar, under Vivek Vihar police station, at 10.09am on Tuesday, after a PCR call alerted police that a building had fallen and people were trapped beneath the debris. Police and Delhi Fire Services (DFS) personnel pulled out all six occupants and shifted them to Dr Hedgewar Hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The collapse was reported from Gali No 6 in Jwala Nagar, under Vivek Vihar police station, at 10.09am on Tuesday, after a PCR call alerted police that a building had fallen and people were trapped beneath the debris. Police and Delhi Fire Services (DFS) personnel pulled out all six occupants and shifted them to Dr Hedgewar Hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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All six were tenants in the building, which was owned by a man identified as Surendar Singh, police said. Singh was arrested in the evening.

For Devansh’s father, Kanhaiya Paswan, 33, a tailor, the tragedy was made more painful by the thought that his son had returned home on Bhai Dooj. Standing at the site, he wished the little boy had never asked to come back.

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Kanhaiya, his wife Khushbu and their three children – Kaira, 8, Trishi, 7, and Devansh – lived in one of two rooms rented by the family on the first floor. His father Suresh and brother Rahul occupied the other. Kanhaiya said he had been born in the same room, rented by his family since the 1990s.

The family had already been dealing with another crisis. On Diwali, Kaira fell from the first floor and fractured her right leg. She had been admitted to Dr Hedgewar Hospital and was still undergoing treatment.

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With Kanhaiya and Khushbu spending their time at the hospital, the couple had sent Trishi and Devansh to stay with Kanhaiya’s sister, who lived nearby. But when he visited his sister’s house on Bhai Dooj, Devansh began crying and insisted on returning home.

“My sister took Trishi and Devansh to her house nearby because my wife and I were at the hospital. But when I went to my sister’s house on Bhai Dooj, my son started crying and wanted to come back home. I brought him back. I wish I hadn’t,” Kanhaiya said.

He said Khushbu and Devansh were getting ready to go to the hospital when the building collapsed.

Complaints about cracks in the wall

The family had repeatedly complained to the owner about cracks in the walls and the deteriorating condition of the structure, Kanhaiya alleged. During the monsoon, the roof would leak constantly, he said, adding that the dampness had weakened the building over the years.

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“The walls of the rooms had developed cracks and, during the monsoon, the roof used to leak constantly, which weakened the structure over the years. We informed the owner so many times, but he only cared about the rent, not our lives,” he said.

The family paid ₹4,000 for one room, Kanhaiya said. Suresh had moved to Delhi from Bihar in 1983 in search of a better life.

At Dr Hedgewar Hospital, Pintu Singh’s family made similar allegations about the condition of the building, saying that he and the other workers at the sweet manufacturing unit had warned the unit owner, Sonu, about the safety risks.

“Pintu and his brother Vikesh, along with two others, were working at the unit for the last three months. Vikesh is injured and admitted to the hospital. He told us that they had informed Sonu that this was a very unsafe structure and could fall anytime, but he didn’t listen to them,” said Pintu’s cousin Ankit Singh, who lives in Ghaziabad.

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The workers, Ankit said, were working and staying in the ground-floor accommodation for ₹14,000 a month. Pintu had wanted to go home to his family for Diwali, but his leave request was turned down.

“Pintu wanted to go home for Diwali and asked Sonu for leave, but he denied it, saying there was a lot of work pressure,” Ankit said.

Pintu is survived by his wife, parents and three daughters, who live in Saiyan village in Agra. His youngest daughter was born just two weeks ago. He was the family’s primary breadwinner, Ankit said. Vikesh, who also worked at the unit, was differently abled and had irregular work, while their father was a farmer.