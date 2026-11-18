Delhi has recorded 332 calls reporting house collapses in just six months between May and October 26 this year, of which 32 involved at least one death, according to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) data. The figures do not include the building collapses reported after October 26, including the deaths in Chawri Bazar and Jwala Nagar in November so far. Monsoon months account for highest number of collapse calls. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The data, accessed by HT, show that the Capital received 394 calls related to house collapses between January and October 26. These included fatal and non-fatal collapses, as well as incidents in which no injuries were reported. June, July and August accounted for the highest number of calls this year, with 68, 85 and 84 respectively, pointing to the continuing vulnerability of buildings during and around the monsoon months.

To be sure, the data records the number of calls, not the number of people killed or injured in the incidents.

Unsurprisingly, fatal collapse calls were also concentrated in the months from May to October – months where Delhi reports frequent rain. The department recorded seven such calls in May, five in July, six in August, seven in September and six in October, with the latter figure covering only the period till October 26. June recorded one fatal call. The department also received 39 calls involving non-fatal collapses in June, the highest monthly figure this year, followed by 27 in July.

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