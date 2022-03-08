Health clinics opened in 20 Delhi govt schools
Inaugurating individual health clinics in 20 government schools on Monday, deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia said these clinics will provide routine health check-ups as well as counselling to ensure the children’s physical and mental well-being.
Health minister Satyendar Jain was also present at the launch of the “aam aadmi school clinic” that was held at the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Moti Bagh on Monday. These clinics are functioning out of porta cabins set up on the premises of the 20 schools.
A trained doctor, an auxiliary nursing midwife, and a psychologist will screen students for physical and mental health issues. Besides taking part in group counselling sessions, students can also secure individual counselling. Around 30 students are screened each day at these clinics.
“Having a psychologist on campus is a big step because it will be an addition to our happiness curriculum,” said Sisodia.
Jain said school clinics were an extension of the mohalla clinics. “For the first time, the focus will be on mental well-being of children along with physical health checkups... A healthy mind will contribute to a healthy society and, ultimately, a healthier nation,” said Jain.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
Anurag Thakur launches Mahila Suraksha Kavach in Himachal on Int'l women's day
Of the 108 motorbikes flagged for the police department of the northern hill state, 12 have been earmarked for Hamirpur district, 14 for Una, 18 for Bilaspur, 22 for Kangra, 18 for Chamba, 22 for Sirmaur, and two for Mandi district.
-
Explainer: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. Here is a deeper look at what will happen with a US ban on Russian oil.
-
‘Don’t agree with exit polls, they create mental pressure': RLD chief
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, whose party contested the month-long assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), wondered where the data for exit polls came from.
-
'Unhappy with my performance; 40s, 50s are nothing': Axed IND star plans return
A star promising batter, who currently is not part of any Indian team is hoping to put up a good show in the Ranji Trophy, hoping to make a comeback to the national team soon.