Heavy rain in parts of Delhi-NCR brings respite, causes traffic jams | Videos

Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi and its adjoining areas on Saturday, bringing much-needed respite to denizens from the oppressive humidity and heat. However, it also caused waterlogging and traffic jams at several locations in the national capital.

Here are the top points on Delhi rain:

> The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal, while the maximum temperature is expected to be 38 degrees Celsius, with generally cloudy sky and light rains during the day, the IMD said.

> The IMD's Regional Weather Forecast Centre for New Delhi had predicted the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in various parts of Delhi-NCR. “Moderate to heavy spell of rain very likely to continue over many parts of Delhi-NCR & adjoining areas during next 2 hours,” the IMD's Regional Weather Forecast Centre for New Delhi tweeted.

> Areas like Kailash Colony, Uttam Nagar, Sarita Vihar, Burari, Noida, Shahdara, Nevada, Govind Puri and around India Gate witnessed the showers.

> Many people took to Twitter and posted pictures of rain in the national capital.

> The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 72 per cent, the IMD said.

> The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (85) category around 1.05 pm, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

> An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(With inputs from PTI)

