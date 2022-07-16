Home / India News / In flood-hit Andhra, couple take boat to wedding due to waterlogged roads
In flood-hit Andhra, couple take boat to wedding due to waterlogged roads

  • Incessant rains in Andhra Pradesh have led to floods in several areas, including the Konaseema district, but that didn't stop one couple from getting married.
Couple reach wedding destination in boats in flood-hit Andhra Pradesh.(ANI)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 10:48 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

We have seen brides and grooms reach marriage venues in luxury cars and horse-drawn chariots or on elephants... but in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district, a young woman braved floods - that made a road look more like a muddy lake - to get to her wedding.

The wedding took place on Friday, news agency ANI reported. The bride's family were stranded due to waterlogging caused by the rain, and were struggling to reach the venue.

Enter the State Disaster Respone Force, which mobilised a team to help them into boats and pushed them through the floods to reach the venue and groom's family.

The happy couple managed to wed after all.

Photos shared by ANI showed the bride and her family - all dressed up in wedding finer - on a boat as they crossed the floodwaters.

Several parts of Andhra have been hit by incessant rain and floods, with water levels in the Godavari river rising by the hour and threatening villages - mostly in the West Godavari and Konaseema districts.

Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday conducted an aerial survey and, on Thursday, the Navy deployed two medium-lift UH3H helicopters from INS Dega at Visakhapatnam in response to a rescue-relief op call from the Eluru district administration.

That call was prompted by massive flooding in the Godavari river.

"We are planning to air-drop food, water, milk and medicines. About 1,200 tribal families are staying in the cut-off villages. Locals moved to safer places on the nearby hills," Eluru district collector V Prasanna Venkatesh, who reviewed the flood situation at Velerupadu, had said.

andhra pradesh floods
