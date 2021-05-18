Heavy rain likely in Delhi-NCR as a weakened Tauktae closes in

Parts of north India, including Delhi and NCR, saw overcast skies and light rain on Tuesday under the impact of cyclone Tauktae, which made landfall in Gujarat on Monday night, and after weakening considerably, is currently moving inwards towards Delhi.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists said Delhi is also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday. An advisory issued by the IMD said Tauktae and its remnants would interact with a western disturbance trough, creating an interaction zone. This weather phenomenon is likely to form above Delhi and adjoining areas, resulting in heavy rainfall in the region.

“In addition, high moisture feeding from the Arabian Sea is also likely over north-west India, which would result in heavy to very heavy rainfall over Delhi, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, west and east Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and north Rajasthan on Wednesday,” the advisory read.

A senior IMD scientist said rainfall activity is likely to begin in parts of Delhi from Tuesday night. The IMD has issued an orange alert over Delhi and NCR for Wednesday. An orange warning means authorities are to ”be prepared” for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Cyclone Tauktae (pronounced Tau’Te) had intensified into an ”extremely severe cyclonic storm” and made landfall on Gujarat coast late Monday with wind speeds between 150kmph and 160kmph. A tropical cyclone is an intense circular storm that originates over warm tropical oceans and is characterised by low atmospheric pressure, strong winds and heavy rainfall. Tropical cyclones always have an eye, a central region of clear skies and warm temperatures.

IMD forecast said while the rainfall activity in and around the national capital on Wednesday is likely to be intense, on Thursday, there is only a possibility of drizzle in some parts.

Met officials said residents should brace for the possibility of heavy traffic, water logging and flooding, and minor damages to road and vulnerable structures, as a result of the heavy rain.