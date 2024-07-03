Heavy rains lash Delhi, provide respite from heat

Several parts of Delhi recorded moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday, which brought down the maximum temperature and provided much-needed relief from prevalent humid conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall on Thursday and issued a yellow alert for Friday, predicting light to moderate rainfall. Dark clouds hover over Connaught Place on Wednesday afternoon. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The sudden spell of rainfall between 2.30pm and 5.30pm also triggered waterlogging in parts of south Delhi, causing traffic snarls from the Qutub Minar Metro station to the IIT flyover.

IMD also said that fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, might occur over northwest and central India over the next five days. “This is under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Himachal Pradesh and a trough present from southeast Pakistan to Bangladesh at lower tropospheric levels,” IMD said.

On Wednesday, Delhi’s maximum temperature was 34.1 degrees Celsius (°C), three degrees below normal, and the minimum temperature was 29°C, one degree above normal. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 36.7°C and 30.7°C.

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 9mm of rainfall till 5.30pm on Wednesday. In the same period, the Palam station recorded 14.1mm of rainfall, Lodhi Road station clocked 7mm, Ridge station received 4.2mm and the Ayanagar station, 39.8mm of rainfall.

IMD said an intense spell of rainfall spell was recorded in Ayanagar, and other locations recorded light to moderate rainfall. A “light” spell is characterised by 10mm of rain per hour, “moderate” by 10-20 mm rain per hour, “intense” by 20-30 mm rain per hour and “very intense” by 30-50mm of rain per hour.

The rain triggered waterlogging in south Delhi, leading to traffic snarls and delays along Africa Avenue, Munirka, near Qutub Minar Metro Station, near IIT Delhi flyover, near RTR flyover, MB Road and Rohtak Road. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in its monsoon report, said complaints about uprooting of trees were received from Geeta Colony, Rampura Golden Park and Tri Nagar.

Wednesday’s shower was the third spell of monsoon rain, followed by the first spell on June 28 and a second on June 30. “Mostly cloudy skies persisted throughout Wednesday. Some gusty winds of speed 30-40 kmph were also observed. Light rain might be observed on Thursday and light to moderate rain might occur on Friday,” an IMD official, not wanting to be named, said.

IMD forecast the maximum temperature to stay around 34°C for the next few days in Delhi and the minimum to decrease to 26°C by Thursday and then slightly increase over the weekend. “The temperature might show a slight downward trend in the upcoming days. We might observe light to moderate and patchy rain in the next two days,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet meteorology, a private weather forecaster.

IMD weather forecast: Moderate to intense rainfall in central and south Delhi

Palawat said, “There was heavy rain in the foothills in the north. The excess of monsoon is moving south to Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. That will cause the rain in the following days.”

Delhi’s air quality, meanwhile, stayed in the “moderate category”, clocking an air quality index (AQI) of 108, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin. The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi (AQEWS) has forecast the air quality to be satisfactory for the next few days. “The air quality is likely to remain in satisfactory category from July 4 to July 7. The outlook for subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to be in satisfactory to moderate category,” AQEWS said in its daily bulletin.

Delhi Traffic Police, in an advisory, said that both carriageways of MB Road were affected by waterlogging and ongoing Metro construction work. The police issued a similar advisory for the carriageway from Peeragarhi to Tikri border on the Rohtak Road.

MCD, in an official statement, said it achieved 103.37% of its desilting target for drains under its jurisdiction and cleaning of 713 drains that are four feet and above — spanning a total length of 466 kilometres — was completed by removing 80,690.4 metric tonnes of silt. MCD said that of the 22 drains that are to be transferred to the irrigation and flood control (I&FC) department, it completed desilting of 12 of 14 drains falling under its jurisdiction.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the MCD failed in curbing waterlogging and mosquito breeding in open areas. “MCD’s failure to check spread of dengue in 2023 was so grave that it has stopped issuing dengue cases and deaths data. People feel if MCD doesn’t start issuing dengue data, it would mean it’s again failing in its responsibility to curb dengue spread,” he said.

PWD minister Atishi inspected the centralised monsoon control room at the PWD headquarters on Wednesday evening to monitor and cross-check waterlogging complaints with the control room data. Atishi instructed officials to submit a report of the places across Delhi that faced waterlogging problems on Wednesday and the steps they took to resolve them.

PWD received 16 calls in all, officials said. In case of waterlogging, people can register a complaint via WhatsApp on 8130188222 or by calling 011-23490323, 1800110093.