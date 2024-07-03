Delhi monsoon: Youngsters in Delhi NCR make shelters for stray dogs

July has just begun, trailing after June, which broke the 88-year record for the highest 24-hour rainfall in that month. Amid this, while many Delhiites are making arrangements to safeguard their homes, some humans are looking at the challenges that lay ahead for the city’s furry friends. But thanks to the efforts of several young guns from NCR, many strays will now have shelters from heavy rains. Youngsters across Delhi-NCR are building shelters for community and stray dogs to help them stay protected from the heavy rains.

Jigyasa Dhingra, founder of the NGO PawsInPaws, has collaborated with local carpenters to construct wooden doghouses for the strays.

One among these champions of the voiceless is Jigyasa Dhingra, a Gurugram-based Psychology student, who has partnered with local carpenters to build doghouses out of rainproof and rust-resistant fibre sheets. “These street-side shelters can not only withstand the monsoon but also resist other elements like rust and moss, thereby serving as a permanent refuge for strays,” says Dhingra, who is also the founder of the NGO PawsInPaws, adding, "I’ve got a dozen new doghouses built, and placed them strategically at locations around Gurugram and West Delhi."

The young volunteers at NGO Helping Hands, are building old-school wooden kennels with jute beddings for street doggos.

Some Delhiites are going old-school and constructing wooden dog houses. Sagar Sharma, a History student and a resident of Safdarjung Enclave is one among such people. Sharma, who volunteers with the NGO Helping Hands, has been building dog homes, alongside providing blankets and bedding for the strays. “After constant exposure to rain, at least these doggos will now have a cosy space to come back to. Some of the bedding we provide is made out of jute and dries out quickly, so that it’s comfortable for them to lounge on it,” he says.

Save Strays, a Noida-based NGO, repurposes old dog cages as shelters.

Taking the sustainable approach a notch higher a Noida-based NGO, Save Strays is using discarded animal cages and upgrading them into dog shelters. “We collect the cages discarded by pet stores which are already shaped like kennels, and can easily fit one or two dogs. We add a roof to it, so that the strays can have a dry place to rest during the rains,” informs Sudhanshu Singh, a Noida-based engineering student, who is volunteering with Save Strays. Singh adds, “During the monsoon, it’s important to ensure that strays wear reflective collars. Otherwise, they might venture onto the streets, and end up getting hurt due to the vehicles. It’s our duty to ensure that no harm befalls them.”

