IMD weather forecast: Moderate to intense rainfall in central and south Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted a moderate to intense rainfall in Delhi, in central and south Delhi from approximately 6:30 pm and issued an orange alert for the region.

The IMD also stated that moderate to intense rainfall would also carry over to adjoining areas of Gurugram and Faridabad. Southwest NCR is also likely to witness moderate to heavy rains with lightning, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Southeast NCR will have light to moderate rains and north NCR is supposed to have light rains or drizzles.

The IMD, in it's forecast on July 2 had stated that the Delhi-Haryana-Chandigarh region would experience heavy rainfall till July 6, along with the rest of northwest and central India due to a cyclonic circulation lying over southeast Pakistan.

Generally cloudy skies are predicted, with average maximum temperature being 35 degree celsius and average minimum temperature being 28 degree celsius.

The IMD has warned that the rainfall can cause slippery roads, low visibility, disruption in traffic, localised water-logging in low-lying areas. It has also advised that people avoid travelling to areas where there is water-logging often, check for traffic congestion on one's route and be updated with all weather warnings.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has also hit Gujarat, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. It has also caused major flooding, loss of lives, and damage to infrastructure in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.

Till now, Delhi has received excess rainfall of 228 per cent. On July 2, the IMD had briefly changed its orange alert to a yellow alert for Delhi, due to light rains in isolated places only.